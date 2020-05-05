Fabric Conditioners Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Export Value, Volume

Fabric conditioners are cationic surfactants which are equipped with fragrance and preservatives such as chloride, bronopol, and formaldehyde, to soften clothes and provide them long-lasting fragrance. Fabric conditioners are one of the fastest growing products in the laundry care market due to their benefits. Fabric conditioners are used to treat clothes as it lightly conditions the fibers of the fabric and helps them maintain smoothness, and thus retain the natural elasticity of the cloth.

Fabric conditioners also provide long-lasting fragrance to clothes and make clothes less static. The key market players have increased their marketing initiatives, which has assisted the growth of the fabric conditioners market. There are different varieties of fragrances available in the fabric conditioner market. The fabric conditioners may affect the softness and quality of the clothes in the long run, due to the artificial chemicals which are utilized for their production. Therefore, manufacturers are moving toward the production of eco-friendly conditioners which involve production with the help of natural substances. This change in the market would also protect the environment as eco-friendly fabric conditioners do not harm the environment unlike the conventional fabric conditioners. Usage of fabric conditioner help in color retention of the clothes and prevents fading; it also enables the clothes to maintain their shape during washing and wearing. All these benefits offered by fabric conditioners are anticipated to drive the market. The market is estimated to expand owing to increase in demand from different regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, increasing disposable income of consumers, and increase in the different varieties of the product available in the market. There are certain types of clothes which should not be exposed to fabric conditioners. These include towels, as the fabric conditioner may reduce its ability to absorb water, children’s clothing as the conditioner would lessen the flame resistance of children’s sleepwear, and athletic sportswear as the conditioner would lessen the property of feeling cooler during workout which is offered by the sportswear.

The global fabric conditioners market can be segmented in terms of product type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the global fabric conditioners market can be segmented into rinse cycle fabric softeners (RCFS), and dryer sheets. Both of these conditioners work differently to perform their functions. The RCFS segment contributes more share to the global fabric conditioner market, as it offers cost-effectiveness. On the basis of distribution channel, the global fabric conditioners market can be segmented into store-based retailing and online retailing. Store-based retailing can be further segmented into supermarket or hypermarket, convenience stores, independent grocery stores, and others. On the basis of region, the global fabric conditioners market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are among the dominant regions in the global fabric conditioner market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate in the fabric conditioner market owing to higher consumption in developing countries of the region including India and China.

The global fabric conditioners market includes various players. Some of the key players in the market are Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Kao, Nakoma Products, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble Co., LG Household and Healthcare, Pigeon, Sara Lee, Marico, and many more.

