Feather Meal Market Forecast By Regions, Type, And Application (2019 – 2027)

Feather Meal is a by-product produced by poultry processing that is- converting live poultry into raw poultry products which is beneficial and can be available for human consumption in the future. Feather meal is made by partially grinding the poultry feathers under elevated heat and pressure and then finally grinding them into finer particles and drying. They contain about 85-90% of keratin and are a rich source of protein, feather meal a waste product obtained after poultry slaughtering can be the best alternative for protein sources in livestock and aquaculture diets with the animal diets that has the highest percentage of protein to offer.

It is a very niche product because still in many regions people are throwing it without knowing the essential benefits of feather meal in different sectors so, many big industrialists are spending their huge chunks in feather meal market R&D to find more benefits and innovations of this poultry product and make it an emergent protein providing product for many health-conscious consumers in an organic way to help mankind.

Feather meal is a high source of proteins which will make them highly popular among farmers that are now using a cost-efficient and organic fertilizers as an alternative to harmful fertilizers. According to Research Gate Publication in 2014 about 175 tons feather meal are produced in Europe, which means there is a huge opportunity for investors in this region, also there is a potentially greater market in the Asia-Pacific region as here according to Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Government of India the poultry sector is valued at 80,000cr in India which increases feather meal market in this region.

The global feather meal market is increasing because of its unique composition and various benefits and applications that it offers. It’s organic and protein-rich nature will help attract consumers of all age groups as well as the health-conscious ones mainly those who want to build their body in a positive and chemical free-way with less or no side-effects. Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of feather meal are- Sanimax, Agrovet Animal Health GmbH, Jakom, Engormix, The Boyer Valley Company, Inc., Krushidhan Biotech., Gavdeo, Kleingarn Agrarprodukte, Valley Proteins, Inc., K-Pro U.S, LP, Agricultural Utilization Research Institute, J G PEARS AND THE ENVIRONMENT, and North Country Organics . Except them, many other industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the feather meal due to its biodegradable, environment-friendly and a product with specific end applications.

In the animal protein industry after an animal’s blood feather is a key component that provides an efficient amount of protein that is 81%, which makes the feather meal very much popular in the market. Although its application is restricted to just animal feed, organic fertilizers and biodiesel production it still has large hope in the human consumption protein industry and the industrialists are waiting for the approval of feather meal by the government authorities to use it in food and beverages industry. Also, it is a waste product whose disposal is not advisable through the environmental point of view so, making something useful out of it is advisable moreover the potential use of the feather meal is seen in the organic fertilizers industry which in return helps the soil hold on to the nutrients which are the need of the hour, also, the use of feather meal in production of biodiesel is still in the R&D process which marks an great opportunity for feather meal in the near future as everything related to organic is in trend which will help increase the demand of feather meal market in the future.

