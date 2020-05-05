Fermentation Defoamer Market For Near Future; Global Industry Analysis 2027

Global Fermentation Defoamer Market: Overview

Fermentation defoamer refers to a non-silicone, non-toxic defoamer, which is specially designed in a way to facilitate fermentation process in distilleries. It is a blend of fatty acid esters and polyalkylene glycols. Fermentation defoamer is water dispersible and finds its usage in natural state by automatic dosing pump or aspersion. It shows impressive performance in the control of foam, and betters the flow.

The product finds extensive application in the pharmaceutical industry during the making of steroids, bacterial vaccines, gene therapy vectors, antibiotics, and therapeutic proteins. Production of antibiotics such as tetracycline and penicillin makes use of industrial fermentation process. Vaccines for various diseases such as cholera, meningitis, and whooping cough are made in industrial fermenters. To reduce the effect of foams in these processes defoamers are used.

Transparency Market Research offers a 360-degree view of the global fermentation defoamer market in its latest report on the said market. In addition to market dynamics, it also analyzes the profiles of leading firms that are operating in the global fermentation defoamer market.

Global Fermentation Defoamer Market: Notable Developments

The contours of the global fermentation defoamer market will be shaped by developments such as the following:

In 2018, Wacker Chemie AG made an acquisition of Amsterdam-based Synco Bio Partners company. The latter produces biopharmaceuticals and live microbial products and vaccines. The Munich-based chemical company also made acquisition of associated business of SynCo Bio Luxembourg S.à.r.l. This strategic move is an important step towards the expansion of the company in the biopharmaceuticals market.

Wacker Chemie AG, Blackburn Chemicals Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Momentive Performance Materials, Sixin North America, Inc., and ADDAPT Chemicals B.V. are some of the leading companies in the global fermentation defoamer market.

The following factors are likely to propel the growth of global fermentation defoamer market:

Fermentation Defoamer Market to Thrive on Growing Alcohol and Beverage Industry

Fermentation defoamers find wide use in the beverage segment for the production of varieties of alcoholic beverages, such as beer, whisky, and wine. The substance is used to prevent excessive foam formation during fermentation of the drinks. As such, the alcoholic beverages segment is likely to account for a large chunk of the overall market due to higher alcohol consumption in the developed as well as developing countries.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets