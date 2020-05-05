Film Capacitor Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis during 2018-2026

Film capacitor use a thin plastic film as a dielectric. The film of this capacitor is made extremely thin, generally with the thickness under 1 µm through a sophisticated film drawing process. Once manufactured, the film is either metallized or left untreated depending on the application. The structure is further completed by the addition of electrodes after which the entire assembly is mounted into a case for the protection from certain environmental factors. Film capacitors are not polarized and therefore are largely preferred for AC signal and power use.

Typical film capacitors have capacitances ranging from below 1nF to 30µF. They can retain these high precision values for a longer period of time as compared to other capacitors. Owing to this, their aging process is relatively slower than other capacitors including electrolytic capacitor. Thus, low average failure rate results in long shelf and service life and high reliability. Furthermore, film capacitors have low equivalent series resistance and low self-inductance which leads to low power dissipation.

Also, they can be manufactured in voltage ratings as low as 50V, up to above 2kV. They provide high surge current pulses while withstanding voltages in the kilovolt range. Owing to these factors, they are largely used in conventional applications such as audio crossover, filter, etc. as a voltage smoothing capacitor. Similarly, they are also preferred in high-vibration automotive environments, high temperature environments and high-power applications. Among all film capacitor types, power film capacitors are expected to find higher future opportunities owing to applications such as phase shifters, pulsed lasers, etc.

Film capacitor is a common capacitor type in electronic devices. Growing sales of consumer electronic devices across the world is directly driving the film capacitor market. However, film capacitors are comparatively bulkier than electrolytic capacitors. Owing to this, there is limited surface mount technology packages available into the market. Also, similar to other capacitors, this capacitor type can burst into flames if overloaded. In spite of these restraints, film capacitor market is expected to represent high growth owing to its advantages such as high efficiency, low losses, and long service life.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets