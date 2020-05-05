GaN-on-Silicon Market Analysis, Innovation Trends and current Business Trends by 2026

GaN-on-Si offers cost ratio and an unmatched performance for the next generation of power electronic devices. Major applications of GaN semiconductor devices are in defense and aerospace, automotive, power distribution systems and information communication technology among others. In addition, GaN-on-Si is widely implemented in radio frequency devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and power electronics. GaN-on-Si based semiconductor devices provide a competitive advantage in terms of thermal performance, efficiency, weight and size.

GaN-on-Si is anticipated to be the next generation power semiconductor and thus different countries are indulged in developing widespread applications of GaN-on-Si semiconductors. Across the globe, GaN-on-Si within 150mm wafer diameter is available for various end use application. However, in coming years, 200 mm diameter GaN-on-Si wafers can be developed by various manufacturers. Thus the above reason in turn is helping the market for GaN-on-Si to grow at a steady rate during the forecasted period from 2018 – 2026.

Increasing usage of consumer electronics owing to the increasing trend of digitalization is the major factor anticipated to increase the demand for GaN-on-Silicon at an exponential rate during the forecast period. The global GaN-on-Silicon market has been segregated on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis type, the market has been segmented into 50mm, 100mm and 150 mm. In 2017, 100 mm segment hold the major share and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market for GaN-on-Silicon has been classified into RF transmission, LiDar, network and server power supplies, point of load modules, solar micro-inverters, energy efficient lighting and class D audio among others. In 2017, solar micro-inverters and energy efficient lighting hold the major share of the global GaN-on-Silicon market. Across the globe, all major LED manufacturers are continuously researching on GaN-on-Si LED, but few of them have developed it the core of their strategy and technology roadmap.

This report explores the major international industry players in detail. Major companies operating in the global GaN-on-Silicon market are NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), GaN Systems (The U.S), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Semiconductor (Japan), Transphorm Inc. (The U.S), Azzurro Group (The U.S), EpiGaN nv (Belgium), Texas Instruments (The U.S), Qorvo, Inc.(The U.S), OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Cree, Inc.(The U.S) among others.

