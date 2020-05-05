Gas Turbines Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Gas Turbines Market – Introduction

A gas turbine is the heart of a power plant and is also known as a combustion turbine. Gas turbines are used to produce electric current. A gas turbine is an engine which is used to transform other liquid fuels or natural gas to mechanical energy. This mechanical energy then drives a generator and thus it produces electrical energy. Each gas turbine has three main elements including an upstream rotating gas compressor; a combustor; and a downstream turbine on the same shaft as the compressor. For converting the energy into electricity, a mixture of fuel and air at very high temperature heated by the gas turbine causes the turbine blades to spin. The spinning turbine drives the generator, and thus electricity is generated.

Gas Turbines Market – Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, SiemensAG entered into a partnership with China Power Investment Corporation, to develop heavy-duty gas turbines for power plants.

In December 2018, Turbine Efficiency Group Limited based in Lincolnshire, the U.K., acquired Gas Turbine Applications Inc., an after-market services provider company. Gas Turbine Applications Inc. is specialized in Centaur and Saturn industrial gas turbines.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Incorporated in 1896, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. The company specializes in manufacturing motorcycles, heavy equipment, defense equipment, rolling stock, and ships. It also designs industrial robots, boilers, gas turbines, and other industrial products. The company sells its products in the United States, Japan, Asia, Europe, and globally.

Siemens AG

Incorporated in 1847, Siemens AG is located in Munich, Germany. Siemens AG is one of the leading global manufacturers of resource-saving and energy-efficient technologies. The company is especially focusing on the areas of automation, electrification, and digitalization. The company is the world’s leading supplier to the oil and gas industry and distributed power generation. It primarily operates through nine business segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Financial Services (SFS). Through the Digital Factory division, the company offers a comprehensive product portfolio and system solutions used in manufacturing industries, complemented by product lifecycle and data-driven services.

General Electric Company

Incorporated in 1892, General Electric Co. is located in Massachusetts, the United States. General Electric is a provider of automation and controls technology and services for power generation, distribution, and related applications across industries. The company operates under seven business segments: power, aviation, renewable energy, healthcare, oil & gas, transportation, and energy connections & lighting. The company distributes its products through its distribution channels Fuseco, and Weutscheck Distributor. It operates in approximately 180 countries across the world.

Some of the key players operating in the global gas turbines market include Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., Harbin Electric Corporation Co., Ltd., OPRA Turbines B.V., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Solar Turbines Incorporated, Vericor Power Systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Centrax Gas Turbines, Dresser-Rand, and Solar Turbines Incorporated.

Gas Turbines Market – Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Electricity Drives the Growth of Gas Turbines

In the near future, demand for electricity is projected to increase by almost one-third of the current demand, and thus is a major factor projected to drive the growth of the gas turbine market, as gas turbines are used to generate electricity. As per TMR analysis, the United States, Russia etc. are revamping their electricity generation infrastructure due to the rising need to decommission aging power stations which is further expected to increase the demand for gas turbines in the next few years.

Reduction in Emission of Carbon Dioxide to Underpin the Sales of Gas Turbines

Gas turbines play an important role in reducing carbon emissions. Gas turbines exhibit lower emissions as compared to other combustion-based power generation applications. Increasing government regulations and implementation of numerous climate change initiatives to cut down greenhouse gas emission is expected to uphold the market growth in the next few years.

