Heavy Alkyl Benzenes Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2027

Heavy Alkyl Benzenes Market: Introduction

Heavy alkyl benzene is a byproduct formed during the production of linear alkyl benzene. Generally, production of heavy alkyl benzene ranges between 5% and 10%.

Heavy alkyl benzenes are used as heat transfer oils, greases, textile auxiliaries, electrical oils, plasticizers, and specialty oils. Heavy alkyl benzene is also used as an additive in the formulation of gasoline and diesel engine oils.

Heavy alkyl benzenes are also used as lubricants for refrigeration oils, transformer oils, metalwork fluids, etc.

Lubrication is required to avoid wear and tear and smooth running of equipment. In metalworking applications, lubricants must have properties such as high thermal stability and corrosion resistance. Heavy alkyl benzene could be an ideal solution in metalworking applications

Need of Reliable, Stable, and Versatile Solution

Demand for lubricants is expected to rise during the forecast period, led by the rapid growth in the automotive sector

As per international standards, lubricants such as oil and greases used in industries need to have superior oxidation and thermal stability. Heavy alkyl benzene has these qualities. Hence, it is utilized in the refrigerating machine oil, electrical insulation oil, and heat transfer oil.

Heavy alkyl benzenes have high shelf life, and are stable under different climatic conditions. Due to above mention qualities heavy alkyl benzenes are being used as soluble in cutting oils, rust preventives, leather chemicals, fat liquor, metal treatment chemicals, textile auxiliaries, ore flotation chemicals, inks etc.

Heavy alkyl benzene is an excellent corrosion or rust inhibitor. It is typically used for manufacture of greases. Heavy alkyl benzene is used in metalworking fluids as rust preventives, as it gives better protective coating and high resistance to humidity as well as high resistance salt water spray. Heavy alkyl benzene based metalworking soluble oil has been developed as an alternative to mineral lube oil due to its superior performance and cost-effectiveness. This is expected to drive the heavy alkyl benzenes market in the near future.

Mineral oils and petroleum based soluble oils have disadvantages such as higher toxicity to the environment, poor biodegradability and ever-changing characteristics with changes in crude oil composition. Heavy alkyl benzene provides environment friendly solution which can major drivers for the market.

