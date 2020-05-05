Helideck Monitoring System Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2026

A helideck is a heliport positioned on a floating or fixed offshore facility such as an exploration or production unit used for the exploitation of oil or gas. Offshore meteorological observations require devices designed to withstand the hardest environmental conditions. Since, civil and military helicopters are required to operate in such hostile environments, a helideck monitoring system is used to scrutinize helideck motion for improved flight and passenger safety during helicopter landings and take-off operations. The system also monitors wind speed and direction, air temperature and barometric pressure, and helideck attitude and vertical velocity.

Furthermore, it provides real time monitoring of helideck motion and weather conditions and can be interfaced to meteorological sensors to display navigation data in a clear, easy-to-read graphic user interface. Moreover, automatic generation of a helideck report can be sent by e-mail to the helicopter operator. This helideck report includes vessel information, motion data, meteorological data and logistic information vital for helicopter operations.

Helideck monitoring system was introduced as an aid to improve safety in offshore operations. However, today, offshore vessels and rigs completely rely on helicopters to transport their crew safely to and from work. Understanding that motions and harsh weather conditions represent potential hazards to offshore helicopter operations, helideck monitoring system is designed to support helicopter pilots to make vital safety decisions before take-off, during the approach and while on-deck.

Therefore, stringent industry safety regulations have also evolved and are further driving the growth of the helideck monitoring system market. Increasing ships and vessel traffic across the world and high installation flexibility are other factors aiding the growth of the market.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=44390

Opportunity anticipated to boost the helideck monitoring system market includes several technological advantages the OEMs are offering such as user friendly graphical user interface, automatic and manual generation of helideck report, system ability to be connected to LAN for further data distribution, long term data logging capability for further data analysis, provision of virtual server installations, remote diagnostics and software upgrades to keep up-to-date with regulation changes, intrinsically safe solutions, expandable to form an integrated asset monitoring system etc.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets