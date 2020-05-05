Hexafluoroethane Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2026

Global Hexafluoroethane Market: Introduction

Hexafluoroethane is odorless, insoluble in water, slightly soluble in alcohol, and colorless, inactive gas. Its molecular formula is C 2 F 6 . The blend of hexafluoroethane is nonflammable and nontoxic; however, asphyxiation can arise due to displacement of oxygen. Under a sustained exposure to fire or intense heat the containers can rupture violently and rocket. Hexafluoroethane is also known as perfluoroethane. Ethane is the product of all the six hydrogen atoms replaced by fluorine atoms after, halogenated hydrocarbons (chemical formula: C2F6), is also the hydrocarbons ethane corresponding perfluorinated compounds.

Global Hexafluoroethane Market: Trends & Developments

Demand for hexafluoroethane is increasing due to rise demand from the electrical industry. Increase in use of semiconductor in various electronic goods propels the demand for hexafluoroethane. Moreover, rise in demand for insulating gas is anticipated to propel the hexafluoroethane market. However, hexafluoroethane is harmful for living beings, especially on their reproductive system, inhibits the market. Increase in R&D activities is expected to create opportunity in the market.

Global Hexafluoroethane Market: Segmentation

The global hexafluoroethane market can be segmented based on product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the hexafluoroethane market can be segregated into 0.99, 0.9, and others. The 0.99 segment accounted for a major share of hexafluoroethane market due to their wide application range in industry. Based on application, the hexafluoroethane market can be divided into insulating gasses, plasma etching agents, high dielectric strength coolants, and others. Among these applications, the growing demand for hexafluoroethane in dielectric strength coolant, and insulating gas is majorly driving the market growth. Hexafluoroethane is used as a versatile etchant in semiconductor manufacturing. It can be used for selective etching of metal silicides and oxides versus their metal substrates and for etching of silicon dioxide over silicon. Primary aluminum and semiconductor manufacturing industries are the major drivers of hexafluoroethane.

Global Hexafluoroethane Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global hexafluoroethane market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is a major region of the global hexafluoroethane market, as China is the major industry of electronics, especially for semiconductors, anticipated to drive the hexafluoroethane market. Significant change in the economies environment in Asia Pacific impacted the momentous growth in electric industry in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, fuels the hexafluoroethane market. The hexafluoroethane market in Europe and North America is estimated expand at a sluggish pace due to a shift of the electric industry majorly to Asia Pacific. Moreover, implementation of strict regulatory norms and growing health concern in Europe and North America are likely to inhibit the hexafluoroethane market during the forecast period. The hexafluoroethane market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period due to the limited application industries in these regions.

Global Hexafluoroethane Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global hexafluoroethane market are Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Huate Gas, Electronic Fluorocarbons LLC, Versum Materials, ARCAD Ophtha, Praxair, Linde (BOC), Daikin America, Inc., Solvay S.A., DuPont, and 3M.

