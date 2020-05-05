High Availability Server Market: Vendors Keen on Meeting Customers’ Needs to Cement Positions

A melee of large and mid-level vendors are seen to be competing against one another in the global market high availability server. In order to outsell one another, savvy players are expending time and money on configuring high availability server into system infrastructure with an intent to offer superior features.

Some of the key players operating in the global high availability server market are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. The aforementioned companies have a strong presence across the globe. Other key vendors in the market are Fujitsu, CenterServ, Dell Inc., Stratus Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, and Unisys Global Technologies. In the near future, foray of new players is expected to further heat up competition in the market.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for high availability server would likely rise at a strong 11.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to attain a value of US$12,306.9 mn by 2025 from US$4,105.0 mn in 2015.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11333

North America to Emerge Dominant as Multinationals Look for Opportunities Therein

Depending upon the service sector, the global market for high availability server can be classified into banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, retail, medical and healthcare, government, and manufacturing. Among them, the BFSI segment accounts for maximum share in the market as it needs continued storage and access to massive amounts of confidential data. A high availability server enables them to do just that with its secured pool storage. The BFSI segment accounted for 19% share in the market in 2016.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets