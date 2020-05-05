High Performance Epoxy Market Regional Assessment and Growth Opportunities Forecast 2027

High Performance Epoxy Market: Low Odor Coating

In the form of coating, high performance epoxy is applied over concrete floors in order to provide high performance, smooth, and durable surface. Coating on the floors is carried out to withstand heavy loads.

High performance epoxy offers lower solvent odor than typical industrial coatings. Therefore, it is commonly used in buildings. It is also chemically resistant. Thus, it can act as an ideal coating for application in the manufacturing sector.

Properties of high performance epoxies such as high gloss; and protection of concrete against cleaners, oils, fuels, solvents, and water make it an ideal choice in flooring applications

In addition to coating, high performance epoxy provides superior adhesive properties to a wide range of substrates, which include glass and nonferrous metals. High performance epoxy offers high wettability and leveling attributes on difference substrates.

Key Drivers of High Performance Epoxy Market

Rise in demand for low VOC based epoxy coatings for architectural and protective low-viscosity vehicle coating for automotive application is driving the global high performance epoxy market

Increase in in investment in the building & construction industry, owing to the growth in the global economic development and rise in population in developed and developing countries, is projected to fuel the demand for floor coatings market. This, in turn, is driving the high performance epoxy market. Properties offered by these epoxies such as increased mechanical strength, high chemical & temperature resistance, and strong superior finishing ability are estimated to augment the market in the near future.

Rapid industrialization in developing nations has led to an increase in demand for high performance epoxy for coatings of floors in commercial and industrial structures, including retail stores, hospitals, showrooms, and warehouses. Additionally, properties offered by high performance epoxy in coating applications such as higher gloss and esthetic finish in form of terrazzo flooring and colored aggregate flooring is anticipated to drive the global high performance epoxy market.

Building & Construction and Marine Segments to Offer Attractive Opportunities

High performance epoxy is used as an anticorrosion coating, as it is resistant to chemicals. Led by this property, high performance epoxy is used in coating of boats, ships, and submarines. Epoxies are used in commercial manufacture of components, where high strength-to-weight ratio is required, due to their higher mechanical properties than that of polyester resins. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment the demand for high performance epoxy in marine applications.

Characteristics such as low shrinkage, good dimensional stability, high temperature resistance, and good adherence to reinforcement makes high performance epoxy ideal for industrial application. These epoxies are also used as coatings for tank exteriors, piping, paper mills, offshore platforms, and structures in chemicals and coastal plants. High performance epoxy is used for tank lining system for protection against chemical attacks owing to its high resistance against corrosion. This, in turn, is expected to drive the high performance epoxy market in the near future.

