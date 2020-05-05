High Performance Substrate Wetting Agents Market Forecast Report 2026| Future Developments and Industry Growth

High Performance Substrate Wetting Agents Market: Overview

High performance substrate wetting agents are also known as super wetting surfactants. High performance term is generally applied to gauge the ability of a drop of the surfactant to spontaneously spread on the surface. High performance substrate wetting agents can be absorbed onto the surface or the interface. These agents lower the surface or interfacial free energies of the aqueous formulated systems. High performance wetting agents replace air form the surface. Thus, they cover the surface without any air gap. This results in high coverage over the coating surface. High performance substrate wetting agents are developed to improve premium equilibrium and lower dynamic surface tension.

High Performance Substrate Wetting Agents Market: Drivers & Restraints

The high performance substrate wetting agents market is driven by the increase in demand for these agents in the paints & coatings industry. High performance substrate wetting agents are highly employed in architectural coatings. Demand for odorless wetting agents is fueling the high performance substrate wetting agents market. However, implementation of stringent governmental regulations on disposal of wastewater and dispersion of chemicals into air during the production process is retraining the high performance substrate wetting agents market.

High Performance Substrate Wetting Agents Market: Key Segments

Based on material, the high performance substrate wetting agents market can be segmented into silicone polyether copolymers, gemini silicone surfactants, acetylenic diols, fluorosurfactants, and others. Silicone polyether copolymers possess excellent spreading ability. Thus, these are ideal substrate wetting additives for coatings. However, fluorosurfactants reduce the static surface tension to an even degree than silicone polyether copolymers. Therefore, the type of material to be used is completely dependent on the type of application.

Based on application, the high performance substrate wetting agents market can be classified into inks, plastic coatings, wood coatings, industrial coatings, architecture, and others. Wetting agents are used in printing inks to lower the surface slip of the ink. These agents are employed in paints and coatings to increase the spread-ability of the paint and make the surface look smooth. High performance substrate wetting agents are used on plastic surfaces to smoothen surface and provide scratch resistance. These agents are applied on wood to get the finished glossy look and protect it from adverse environment effects. High performance substrate wetting agents are employed in paints to give the finished look and provide scratch resistance in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and marine.

High Performance Substrate Wetting Agents Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the high performance substrate wetting agents market can be split into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for the major share of the global high performance substrate wetting agents market due to the rise in demand for these agents in the architecture industry. Europe also holds key share of the global market in terms of value and volume. Germany, Italy, and UK demands high quantity of high performance substrate wetting agents. The high performance substrate wetting agents market in Europe is primarily driven by growth in the automotive industry. North America accounted for vital share of the global high performance substrate wetting agents market in 2017. Demand for high performance substrate wetting agents in Latin America and the Middle East will show slow growth of high performance substrate wetting agents market.

High Performance Substrate Wetting Agents Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global high performance substrate wetting agents market include Dow Corning, BASF SE, DuPont, BYK-Chemie GmbH, Air Products’ Specialty Additives, and The Chemours Company FC, LLC.

