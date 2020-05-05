Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market to Reach a Value of ~US$ 490 Mn by 2027

Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market. In terms of revenue, the global hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market report.

Hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy is used to treat and manage several chronic conditions and diseases. Aquatic therapy involves the usage of water to relieve discomfort and promote physical well-being. This therapy offers various therapeutic benefits to patients, such as muscular relaxation and increased muscle strength and endurance, due to the greater resistance in water and gravity which is countered by buoyancy. Hydrotherapy procedures require constant involvement of professional hydro-therapists, and are performed in temperature-controlled pools and tanks.

In this market report, TMR estimates that, hydrotherapy tanks are likely to be the most widely-used product type by the end of 2027. People suffering from arthritis and orthopedic diseases are being prescribed hydrotherapy, as it is helpful in the rehabilitation of patients. Rapid increase in the installation of hydrotherapy pools by football, basketball, and baseball clubs and various sportspersons & athletes for fitness & rehabilitation purposes is driving the demand for hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment. Rapid increase in the usage of hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment at specialty physical therapy clinics, rehabilitation centers, senior living communities, beauty spas, etc., is expected to be a major driving factor of the hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market. In addition, aquatic therapy is commonly used for orthopedics, neurology, pain management, and sports conditioning, among others.

Patients suffering from brain injury or other traumatic events are opting for hydrotherapy. Moreover, it enables elderly patients to regain some of their independence.

Hydrotherapy / Aquatic Therapy – Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market: Prominent Regions

The hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness prominent growth in the near future, due to increase in the awareness among people about the health benefits of hydrotherapy or aquatic therapy. Countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, and China are considered prominent markets by hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment manufacturers. Europe is a major market for hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment. Europe, along with North America, holds a major share of the global hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market. Affordability is one the major reasons for the growth of this market in North America and Europe. Moreover, rapid increase in the installation of hydrotherapy tanks, pools, whirlpool baths, etc., in universities, colleges, senior living communities, and specialty physical therapy clinics and sports clubs is projected to be a major driving factor of the hydrotherapy / aquatic therapy – pool and plunge tank equipment market during the forecast period. Various medical institutes and universities in North America and Europe have concluded that, hydrotherapy delivers effective, efficient, and faster recovery as compared to conventional physiotherapy. Hydrotherapy helps women recover after pregnancy from gynecological pre & post-surgeries, and when dealing with hormonal imbalance. It also helps during rehabilitation when suffering from osteoporosis.

