Industrial Filtration Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate during 2018 – 2026

Industrial filtration is a process of removal of suspended particles from the fluid. This removal may be of suspended solid particles from liquid fluid or gas/air. The separation is performed with the help of a medium called filter. Filters are useful to remove impurities which may be in the form of solid, liquid, or gas. Industrial filtration is widely used in industries such as chemical, automobile, oil & gas, and water treatment.

Global Industrial Filtration Market: Trends & Developments

Growing industrialization and urbanization, stringent regulations pertaining to emission and treatment of industrial wastes, and need for safe working environment in industrial facilities are factors expected to drive the global industrial filtration market during the forecast period. Sluggish industrial growth in China and increase in the number of renewable energy sources are anticipated to restrain the global industrial filtration market in the next few years. Growth of the manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia and rise in the demand from the semiconductor & electronics manufacturing sector are presenting lucrative opportunities to the global industrial filtration market. However, availability of low-cost and inferior-quality industrial filtration products is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Filtration Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the global industrial filtration market can be segmented into air filters, liquid filters, and others. The air filters segment can be sub-segmented into HEPA, ULPA, bag filters, electrostatic precipitators, and others. The liquid filters segment can be sub-segmented into filter press, bag filters, drum filters, depth filters, and others. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segregated into manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, metals & mining, and process. The manufacturing segment dominates the global industrial filtration market. The manufacturing industry comprises machinery & equipment, chemical, electricals & electronics (including semiconductors), and pulp & paper industries. Asia Pacific is world’s leading country in the manufacturing sector which is expected to drive the global industrial filtration market.

Global Industrial Filtration Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global industrial filtration market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a major share of the global industrial filtration market in 2017. Growth of manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and food & beverages industries in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the market in the region from 2018 to 2026. China was the leading region of the industrial filtration market in Asia Pacific in 2017. Strict emission regulations along with rising need for facilities with clean indoor air is a major factor that drives the market in Asia Pacific. In North America and Europe, the industrialization is growing at a steady pace. This, in turn, is hampering the industrial filtration market in these region.

Global Industrial Filtration Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global industrial filtration market include Alfa Laval, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Donaldson Company, Inc., Eaton, Freudenberg, and Pall Corporation.

