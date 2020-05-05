Industrial Gear Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2023

As opposed to gear that are used for the manufacturing of consumer and commercial products, industrial gears have added properties such as durable metal composition and heavy duty construction. Since industrial gears are vital components for the functioning of industrial equipment and products, the excellent progress of several other industries has resulted in a surge in the demand for industrial gears. Concurrently, the global market for industrial gear is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2015 to 2023.

The report, which is a comprehensive analysis of the market along with profiles of some of the prominent players, overviews that industrial gears are manufactured as per the standard industrial norms for the use of optimum quality materials. One of the standard for industrial gears is ISO 9001:2008, DIN Standards and American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA) standards. Industrial gears find application in several sectors including steel manufacturing, steel processing, machine tool industry, material handling, engineering industry, and in plastic, paper, sugar, and rubber industries. The report finds that the vendors in the global industrial gear market manufacture all types of gears including helical, worm gears, bevel, herringbone, spline, sprocket, double helical, internal, and rack. The size of the gear sets also vary vastly, from pitch diameters of 80 to 2000 mm.

Industrial gear boxes, marine drives, pulverizer, conveyor drives, transportation systems are some of the applications that relate to the industrial gear sector. The gears used in these applications are manufactured by job shops that specialize in small batch production over large varieties. Economics of production and rigid machine construction are two of the key factors that define the leading technology for this market. Additionally, ability to withstand high mechanical loads and climatic stresses, low noise emissions, service life, and low weight are few some of the other parameters ensured by the vendors in the industrial gears market.

Global Industrial Gear Market: Trends and Opportunities

Vast population and the incremented income in the emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil have urged several industries to extend their facilities to meet the demand of the consumers. These industries include textile, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and food and beverage. The flourishing state of these industries is reflected on the robust growth rate of the market for industrial gear. However, the market for industrial gear is cost sensitive, and hence the increasing prices of raw materials such as stainless steels, hardened steel, aluminum, cast iron, bronze, and brass is seen as a factor that may hinder the growth rate during the forecast period. To overcome this restraint, the vendors vary shapes, sizes, speed ratios, and designs of the gears as per the requirement to remain competitive in the market.

Global Industrial Gear Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global market for industrial gear can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, Europe and North America contribute to the most of demand for industrial gear, feeding off technological advancements and increased competition among the players. However, Asia Pacific is expected to expand the demand at the most prominent rate during the forecast period due to the presence of nearly half of the world’s population.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

To retain their market shares, companies such as Precipart Corporation and Ashoka Machine Tools Corporation are offering customized industry-specific gears, while Cleveland Gear Company, Inc. refurbish industrial gears produced by other manufacturers along with customization services. Intelligent integration of components is also a recent trend in this industry. Some of the key players in the global industrial gears market are Klingelnberg GmbH, Cleveland Gear Company, Inc. Essential Power Transmission Pvt. Ltd., Griffin Gear Inc.,Precipart Corporation, NORD drivesystems Pvt. Ltd., SEW-Eurodrive, Renold plc, GearTech, Inc., (United Stars, Inc.), Allied Precision Gears Inc, and Ashoka Machine Tools Corporation.

