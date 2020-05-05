Lead Acetate Market Segmented on the basis of Growth, Application 2027

Lead Acetate Market: Introduction

Lead acetate, also known as the lead diacetate, is a chemical compound that is a white crystalline substance with slight acetic acid odor and sweetish taste. Akin to other lead compounds, it is highly toxic. Lead acetate is soluble in water and glycerin. It is manufactured by treating lead (II) oxide with acetic acid.

Based on form, the global lead acetate market can be classified into solid and solution. Lead acetate solutions are moderate to highly concentrated liquid solutions of lead acetate. Lead acetate is excellent precursor for the production of ultrahigh purity compounds and certain catalyst and nanoscale (nanoparticles and nanopowders) materials.

In terms of application, the global lead acetate market can be segmented into hair dyes, chemical manufacturing, textiles, medical, and paints & coatings. In low concentration, lead acetate is the principal active ingredient in progressive types of hair coloring dyes. Lead acetate is also used as a mordant in textile printing and dyeing; drier in paints and varnishes; and preparing other lead compounds. It is also used as desulfurization agent in the chemical industry. Lead acetate paper is used to detect the poisonous gas H2S (hydrogen sulfide), which reacts with lead(II) acetate on the moistened test paper to form a gray/black precipitate of lead sulfide.

Rise in usage of lead acetate in the cosmetics industry is a key driver of the global lead acetate market. Lead acetate is primarily used in hair coloring products. In low concentrations, lead acetate is used as a color additive in hair dye products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers this use safe, as lead does not enter the bloodstream of human beings.

Lead Acetate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global lead acetate market include L.S.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Chloral Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Ava Chemicals Private Limited, and Cameo Chemicals.