Male Cancer Market – Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

The robust growth in the healthcare sector has provided respite from cancer all across the world. It has been able to provide a wide margin of life expectancy to the cancer patients.

According to World Health organization, near 8.2 mn individuals died due to cancer in 2012. It is estimated that near around 14% of annual death is caused by various types of cancers. Though the healthcare sector is extensively finding ways to treat but on the other hand newer cases of cancers are emerging every year. Various reasons are found for causing cancers but there are still cases which are shock to the healthcare sector. Major reason fueling the Male Cancer Market is the change in lifestyle. It has been noticed that colorectal cancer, lymphoma, lung cancer, and carcinoma are presented at a significant figure by males.

The global male cancer market can be classified on the basis of end users, regions, and product type. On the basis of end users the market is classified into clinics, hospitals, and others. Amongst these, hospitals accounted for the most number of footprints owing to the presence of better devices, treatment, test equipment and better facilities.

Male Cancer Market: Trends and Opportunities

Male cancer market is majorly driven by unhealthy diet, exposure to carcinogenic elements, and hereditary factors. It has been figured out that male specific cancer consists of testicular cancer, penile cancer, and prostate cancer. According to WHO, the major occurring case of cancer in males is prostate cancer. It has been found that the male specific cancers are normally malignant/benign tumors that hardly undergoes metastasis. Most of these kind of diseases in males are due to the metastasis of caners that leads to complete or peripheral damage of the organs. Genetic factors are considered to be the major reason behind the spread of cancer, particularly in males above 45 years old.

Prostate cancer are mostly slow in nature, however in some cases aggressive prostate cancer has been found which spread at a good pace, damaging other organs. North America holds the top position in prostate cancer whereas Asia Pacific holds the bottom position. However the growing trend of prostate cancer can be attributed to the rise in geriatric population, change in lifestyle factors such as consumption of red meat and smoking. According to studies it has been found that recently that nearly more than half the male population smoke every day in various countries such as Russia, Armenia, Indonesia, and Timor Leste.

High rise of smoking in teens is also an important factor which later leads to prostate or lung cancer. It has been found that nearly 90% of adult start smoking before the age 18. However, several initiative undertaken by government of various countries to prevent cigarettes is helping to reduce the consumption of cigarette on daily basis. Spreading awareness by non-governmental and governmental bodies to understand the symptoms of cancer in first hand is helping to provide treatment in early months.

Male Cancer Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the major players in the market are Taokai Pharmaceuitcal, Inc., Progentics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., TOLMAR Inc., and OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc.

