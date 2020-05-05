Mandrel Bars Market – Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2027

Mandrel bars are one of the key pieces of tooling required during the production of seamless tubes and pipes. Mandrel bars support the tube shell internally during elongation and wall thickness reduction. Mandrel bars help in determining the shape of the inner tube surface. A good tooling setup is necessary to achieve a perfect bend. Mandrel bars can be either circular or cubical in shape.

Mandrel Bars Market – Competitive Landscape

The mandrel bars market is fragmented with the presence of many key players as well as numerous small and medium sized players worldwide. The market is highly dependent on the demand from the steel industry which in turn depends on various end-use industries such as oil & gas, energy and power, automobile industry, and medical industry.

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke Services GmbH

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke Services GmbH is a German company specialized in manufacturing mandrel bars. The company also provides tool steels, stainless steel, high grade structure steels etc.

Cogne Acciai Speciali Spa

Established in the year 1994, Cogne Acciai Speciali Spa is an Italian company specialized in manufacturing of mandrel bars of different shapes. The company has strong presence in Europe, Southeast Asian countries, and North and South America.

For More Detailed Study, Request [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=68627

Most mandrel bars manufacturers supply their products to the steel industry. With growth in the steel industry, demand for mandrel bars is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for mandrel bars is increasing in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, energy and power, food and beverage, and defense and transportation service. Thus, with growing demand from end-use industries, growth of the mandrel bars market is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets