Mineral Adsorbent Market Professional Analysis Report and Forecast to 2027

Mineral Adsorbent Market: Inhibition of Mycotoxins
- Mineral adsorbents have applications in the inhibition of mycotoxins in animal feeds. Mycotoxins are poisonous metabolites produced by numerous fungi species. In recent times, mineral adsorbents based on natural zeolite and bentonite are used in animal diets to prevent poisoning caused by mycotoxins, especially in the poultry industry.
- The bentonite mineral adsorbent materials have more capability to reduce micronutrient availability than zeolite mineral adsorbent materials
Key Drivers of Global Mineral Adsorbent Market
- The mineral adsorbent market growth is fueled by high potential from molecular sieves and activated carbon; increase in global demand for petroleum refining and chemicals/petrochemicals; and growth in gas refining industry
- Mineral adsorbents have applications in purification of streams of hydrocarbons in the chemical industry, purification of industrial gases, and other purification processes. These applications of mineral adsorbents are important in chemical processing, gas processing, petrochemical applications, dimerization, and refining.
Molecular Sieves Segment to Dominate Global Market
- Molecular sieves are largely used in mineral adsorbent. These are used in petrochemicals for separation of air and drying gas streams’, and animal feed. Mineral adsorbents are widely used in the petrochemicals industry to remove trace contaminants such as water and sulfur in the feed, intermediate, and product streams.
- Molecular sieves are used in non-cryogenic oxygen production plants, to adsorb nitrogen from air, producing high purity oxygen. These molecular sieves have the properties of desiccant as well. This is one of the factors responsible for the growth of the molecular sieves segment.
- Petroleum refining industry is a major consumer of mineral adsorbents worldwide. Petroleum refining adsorbents are widely used in dehydration of alkylation feed and purification of feedstock to protect isomerization catalysts in refining.
Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Mineral Adsorbent Market? Ask for the report brochure here
Disadvantages of Application of Mineral Adsorbent in Animal Feed to Hamper Market
- Some undesirable effects were observed with regard to application of mineral adsorbents in animal feed. For instance, vitamin B6, an essential ingredient of animal & poultry feed, was tightly bound to the bentonite-based mineral adsorbent during the removal of toxins in the animal feed by adsorption. This is likely to force end-users to seek alternatives to eliminate the undesired effects of mineral adsorbent applications, because micronutrients in animal feed are very important to maintain the product quality. Such disadvantages of applications of mineral adsorbents are expected to hamper the global mineral adsorbent market in the next few years.
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets