Mobile Substation Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast

Mobile Substation Market: Overview

A mobile substation is a trailer-mounted substation, which consists of a power transformer, a switchgear, disconnected switches, metering transformers, surge arresters, protection and control equipment, AC and DC auxiliary power, and control systems. Being trailer-mounted, a mobile substation can be installed in a limited space. Also, it can be easily relocated.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Mobile Substation Market: Key Trends

The primary purpose of using advanced mobile substations is to guarantee quick restoration of power supply after any major fault. Substations play a vital role in the transmission and distribution of electric power across the grid. Interruption can be caused by a number of events outside of the control of utilities, grid operators, and industries. These include equipment breakdown and natural events such as lightning strike, flood, and earthquake. Interruption can be planned for operational requirements such as maintenance and refurbishment. Mobile substations largely used in such situations, thereby helping in keeping the grid operational and safe. Moreover, factors such as cost effectiveness, flexibility, time saving, and easy installation of mobile substations promote growth of the market. However, maintenance of a mobile substation is a major factor that can hamper the market, as any small failure can cause serious disturbances.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Mobile Substation Market: Key Segments

The global mobile substation market can be segmented based on transformer, power rating, application, and region. In terms of transformer, the mobile substation market can be segregated into power transformer and distribution transformer. The distribution transformer segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2018. Significant growth in urbanization and industrialization across the world is expected to boost the distribution transformer segment during the forecast period. Based on power rating, the global mobile substation market can be segmented into up to 10 MVA, 11 MVA–25 MVA, 25 MVA–100 MVA, and above 100 MVA. The 25 MVA–100 MVA segment dominated the global mobile substation market in 2018 and it is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Mobile substations with 25 MVA–100 MVA power rating are suitable for use in all applications. Hence, the segment is expanding rapidly.

Based on application, the global mobile substation market can be segmented into utilities, infrastructure, industrial, and others. The utilities segment dominated the global market in 2018. It is projected to be the rapidly expanding application segment during the forecast period. Industrial is another major application segment of the mobile substation market and it is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Oil & gas and metals & mining are major industries wherein mobile substations are used.

Mobile Substation Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global mobile substation market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Middle East & Africa dominated the global mobile substation market in 2018. Middle East & Africa is rich in natural resources such as oil, gas, and metals. Significant growth in oil & gas and mining activities is raising the demand for mobile substations in the region. Recently i.e. in June 2018, ABB received orders from the Ministry of Electricity of Iraq to deliver five fixed and 15 mobile 132-kV substations to strengthen the power grid and provide electricity in central parts of Iraq. Asia Pacific is another major market for mobile substations. Demand for power in the region has increased considerably owing to rising population and growth of the industrial sector. This has resulted in risen the need for proper power transmission and distribution to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Mobile substations can offer a cost-effective solution for this.

Mobile Substation Market: Key Players

Key companies operating in the global mobile substation market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Qingdao TGOOD Electric, Elgin Power Solutions, Meidensha Corporation, Matelec Group, Enerset Power Solutions, EKOSinerji, WEG, Atlas Electric Inc., and Delta Star Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets