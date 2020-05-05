Modified Polypropylene Wax Market : Latest Trends and Worldwide Growth by 2027

Modified Polypropylene Wax Market: Creating Safer Walkways
- According to National Floor Safety Institute (NFSI), slips and falls are one of the leading reasons for occupational injuries. Slippery work floors can be disastrous and can cause fatal injuries. Increase in demand for anti-slip floor coatings to prevent slip and fall incidents at workplace has been observed across the globe. Modified polypropylene is the additive that imparts anti-slip properties to floor coatings.
- Increase in consumer preference for matt finish for a wide variety of products in industries such as automotive and electronics is anticipated to augment the modified polypropylene wax market across the globe. Furthermore, modified polypropylene wax is used as a mold release agent in precision metal castings due to high melting points.
- Modified polypropylene wax has high dripping and softening points. Furthermore, these waxes possess excellent matting, anti-slip, and soft touch feel which makes them an ideal coating additive for applications on various substrates such as metal, wood, and plastic. Moreover, polypropylene is used as a resin binder in the polymer composites. Increase in demand for these composites across the globe is anticipated to drive the modified polypropylene wax market.
Increase in Number of Occupational Injuries to Boost Demand for Modified Polypropylene Wax Market
- Modified polypropylene wax imparts anti-slip properties to the floor coatings. Increase in number of occupational injuries across the globe due to slippery work floors is driving demand for anti-slip floor coatings from industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, automotive, and cold storage. This increase, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for modified polypropylene wax across the globe.
- Increase in consumer shift toward matt finished electronic products and increase in demand for improved grip in the consumer electronics are anticipated to drive the demand for anti-slip coating for electrical and electronics applications across the globe. Additionally, increased demand for matt finish in premium cars is anticipated to boost the demand for matt finish coatings in the automotive sector, thereby driving the demand for modified polypropylene wax across the globe.
- Increase in use of composites in automobiles across the globe is driving the demand for these composites. This, in turn, is driving the demand for modified polypropylene wax as it is used to manufacture these composites.
