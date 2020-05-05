Molecular Communications Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

Molecular communication is an emerging technology model where bio-nano machines such as genetically engineered cells, and artificial cells, among others communicate with each other to perform coordinated actions. It makes use of biological molecules both as an information and carrier instead of using electromagnetic waves (EMW). EMW is being used by most of the traditional communication systems.

Although various modern telecommunication systems rely entirely on electromagnetic or electrical signals, there are still many applications where these technologies does not work appropriately including pipelines, tunnels and underwater environments, among others. Different advantages provided by molecular communication includes biocompatibility, size and bio-stability.

Molecular Communications Market: Segmentation

The global molecular communications market can be segmented on the basis of applications and geographical regions. Based on different applications, the market is classified into bio-hybrid implants, drug delivery system (DDS), data transmission, robotics and lab-on-a-chip (LoC) systems. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

Molecular Communications Market: Growth Enablers

The growing advancement in nanotechnology is currently the major factor which is driving the global molecular communications market. This is further supported by various research and development activities taking place to expand these kind of technologies across various applications including molecular biology. However, the market growth is currently inhibited by expansive, laborious, and tedious nature of web lab experimentation.

Molecular Communications Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants undertaking research and development (R&D) activities in the global molecular communications market include IDA (Ireland), National Institute of Information and Communication Technology (Japan), and Tatsuya Suda & Company, among others.

