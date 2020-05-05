Multiservice Provisioning Platform Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2022

Multiservice provisioning platform market introduction

Multiservice provisioning platform (MSPP) has the ability of combining services and functions of different network elements into a single device.

Multiservice provisioning platform combines SONET/SDH add-drop multiplexer (ADM) in the multiservice metro with capabilities of Layer 2 and Layer 3 IP by packet interfacing of Ethernet, fast Ethernet, and gigabit Ethernet.

To optimize the use of high value metropolitan optical fiber, multiservice provisioning platform has additional features for supporting multiservice interface and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM).

Key drivers of multiservice provisioning platform market

In Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs), Ethernet has the ability to increase the network capacity in a cost-effective way. Also, it offers a wide range of services in a simple, scalable, and flexible manner.

The key service offered by Ethernet such as connectivity to public Internet and connectivity between geographically separate corporate sites (LAN extension) results in high demand for Ethernet in the enterprise network.

The multiservice provisioning platform has the ability to deliver a very strong Ethernet portfolio. Thus, the high demand for Ethernet connectivity services is accelerating the growth of the multiservice provisioning platform market.

Lack of standardization in the designing technology of multiservice provisioning platform hinders the market

The interpretation regarding what a multiservice provisioning platform should comprise for the metro market widely differs among vendors, leading to much variations on the technology in the offerings of different multiservice provisioning platform vendors.

It creates confusion among the end-user on deciding which vendor is offering better multiservice provisioning platform in the market. Thus, the lack of standardization in designing technology of multiservice provisioning platform hinders the growth of the multiservice provisioning platform market.

Asia Pacific to hold major share of global multiservice provisioning platform market

Asia Pacific holds a prominent share of the multiservice provisioning platform market. Significant presence of telecom equipment manufacturers in the region drives the multiservice provision platform market.

Emerging economies, such as China and India, are investing heavily in the development of telecom infrastructure, which boosts the demand for multiservice provisioning platform in the region. Additionally, the increased in internet traffic demand and new concepts in MAN and WAN are driving the multiservice provisioning platform market.

Global Multiservice Provisioning Platform Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2019, TelemaxX Telekommunikation GmbH, a leading data center provider in Germany, deployed products from Ciena’s packet networking portfolio to ensure smooth rollout of Ethernet Business Services (EBS).

In 2018, Ciena Corporation acquired Packet Design, LLC. The company provides network performance management software focused on Layer 3 network optimization, topology, and route analytics.

In 2017, Cisco launched the new Cisco multiservice provisioning platform (MSPP)-on-a-blade card for the Cisco ONS 15454 multiservice transport platform (MSTP)

