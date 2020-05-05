N-decylamine hydrochloride Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2023

N-decylamine hydrochloride is used as a cationic surfactant with cobalt or copper. N-decylamine hydrochloride has been used in the preparation of lyotropic liquid crystals. Soaps and detergents demonstrate lyotropic liquid crystalline behavior. In pharmaceutical industry, a lyotropic liquid crystal is used to coat a drug to keep it from being destroyed in the digestive tract. This drug can be taken orally and gets broken down in the body where it is released. Furthermore, lyotropic liquid crystals have been used to make stable hydrocarbon foam. When lyotropic liquid crystal molecules change from inverse micelles to lamellar sheets, they lower the surface tension enough for foam to form. The surfactant and hydrocarbon can dissolve in each other, and the surfactant cannot dissolve in water, although water can dissolve in the surfactant and mix into the liquid crystal. Lyotropic liquid crystals are able to dissolve non polar and polar substances, a mixture of water and an amphiphilic compound can be pumped into a depleted oil well in order to remove much of the residual oil.

The continued expansion and growth of cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and detergent Industry is expected to increase demand for n-decylamine hydrochloride. The rise in standard of living and increase in per capita income in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to increase spending on detergents and cosmetics. The pharmaceutical industry is growing at a significant rate especially in emerging economies like China and India which has a large population and a rising income level. The growth in pharmaceutical industry is expected to significantly boost demand for n-decylamine hydrochloride. However, availability of substitutes and government regulations could hamper the growth of this market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest growing market for n-decylamine hydrochloride based products due to increasing demand for personal care products. The BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) countries are a major market for soaps and detergents. Most of the major international skin care product manufacturers are focusing on expanding their base in BRIC. Large population, rise in disposable income and availability of international products will contribute to the growth of personal care industry in emerging economies such as China and India. In addition, emerging countries like Vietnam, Mexico, Thailand and Turkey are expected to show incremental growth. Europe is currently the largest market for n-decylamine hydrochloride followed by Asia Pacific, North America and rest of the world.

N-Decylamine hydrochloride market is dominated by large and medium chemical and material companies. Some of the key players in this market are Shanghai Soyoung Biotechnology Inc. (China), Wuxi Sigma Chemical Product Co., Ltd.(China), Jiangyin Lanyu Chemical Co., Ltd.(China), Sinochem Qingdao Co., Ltd.(China), Beijing Mesochem Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Hangzhou Think Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Wuhan Kemi-Works Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Beijing Herbal Health Biotech Limited Liability Company (china), Hangzhou Pharma & Chem Co., Ltd.(China), – Hangzhou Imagine Chem Co., Ltd.(China), Shangqiu Kangmeida Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Anhui Jin\’ao Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Hangzhou Hyper Chemicals Limited (China),Shanghai Worldyang Chemical Co., Ltd (China), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), PPG Industries (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) and BOC Sciences (U.S.) among others. Companies are using strategic acquisitions and mergers to increase their market share. In addition, companies are investing in research and development to develop new and innovative products for the end user industries.