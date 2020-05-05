Negative CO2 Cement Market Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles And Forecast 2026

Global Negative CO2 Cement Market: Overview

Companies are developing negative CO2 cement for using it in various raw materials, due to their less energy consumption. Rather than using limestone (CaCO3), many companies depend upon magnesium silicates (MgO3Si), which come from serpentine, olivine, and talc. Essentially, magnesium silicates have no carbon lodged in them. This will result no carbon emissions when they are heated. Another advantage of using MgO3Si as a source material instead of CaCO3 that to produce cement MgO3Si needs to heat up to half the temperature of CaCO3. A lower temperature indicates that the amount of fossil fuels is reduced for the process to work efficiently. Also this indicated that there is a lesser carbon emissions.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

One more added factor in process of making cement that it’s not only being less harmful (emission-wise) but it’s also carbon negative. To make every component harden into cement, magnesium carbonates is added, MgCO3 are formed by combining CO2 and other components. Even though it’s a bit complex, but the fact is adding CO2 to the cement and if later emitted into the atmosphere it will be carbon negative. Therefore, it’s believed that in each ton of cement could soak up one-tenth of a ton of CO2.

The research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) goals to educate on the rapid projections and growth of the global negative CO2 cement market in detail. The research report also focusses on competitive landscape of the market by factoring in weaknesses and strong point of leading entrants.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Negative CO2 Cement Market: Drivers & Restraints

Using negative CO2 cement in buildings improves the effectiveness of materials. These materials are capable to store atmospheric C in the fabric of the building. Negative CO2 also reduces the use of energy fossil fuel in the process of construction. Negative CO2 cements reduces the emissions of the greenhouse gases during their life cycle. The negative CO2 cement makes the constructed structure weather-resistant, low-maintenance, airtight, durable, and resilient. Negative CO2 cement also includes a large amount of insulation. These all factors are accountable for the augmented global use of negative CO2 cement.

However, it’s endorsing an idea where fact and figures are unknown such as the actual cost and will these be successful on a large scale. This high cost is hampering growth of the global market. Nevertheless, consumers leaning towards pollution free environment is boosting the global negative CO2 cement market.

Global Negative CO2 Cement Market: Geographical Outlook

Significant growth for global negative CO2 cement market is led by North America. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing health concern are expected to grow and boost the global market significantly. This region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the coming years due to the presence of large number of buildings. Also, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the market. All though account of the competitive dynamics of the global negative CO2 cement market is also included in the report.

Global Negative CO2 Cement Market: Competitive Landscape

The global Negative CO2 Cement market is highly competitive and fragmented, and the leading market players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their strong hold in this market. Some of the prominent companies in the global negative CO2 cement market include Emc Cement Co., Geopolymer Solutions, IronKast Technologies, Reco Cement Products, and Solidia Technologies and Zeobond.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets