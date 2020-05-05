Next-Gen ATM Market – Global Industry Growth Drivers and Forecast Assessment 2019-2025

Automated teller machines (ATM) enhance managing an account and money-related administrations, for example, reserves exchange, money withdrawal, money stores, smaller than normal articulations, charge installments by charge or Visas and other financial enquiries.
In 2018, the global Next-Gen ATM market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Next-Gen ATM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Gen ATM development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
DIEBOLD INC. (USA)
Euronet (USA)
Fujitsu (Japan)
GRG Banking (China)
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Deployment
Managed Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Bank Service Agent
Bank
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
