NGS In Agrigenomics Market Growth & Regional Analysis till 2025 | Top Players- Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Ontario Genomics, Genome Atlantic, LGC

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled “Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market 2019” which explores vital aspects such as market competition, segmentation, revenue and production growth, and regional expansion. The authors of the report have provided a thorough assessment of the global NGS In Agrigenomics market on the basis of CAGR, sales, consumption, price, gross margin, and other significant factors.

Key Players Analyzed:-

• Illumina

• Agilent Technologies

• Ontario Genomics

• Genome Atlantic

• LGC

• BGI

• …

The rising world population has resulted in an increase in the demand for food, while there has been an increase in the loss of crop and livestock-based food due to genetic concerns and climatic factors. The world population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, which further stresses on the need to employ advanced technologies so that we can ensure sustainable productivity growth in agriculture. Agrigenomics provides an effective solution to the rising concerns by improving the productivity factor of the farmers. Agrigenomics helps the farmers, breeders, and researchers in identifying the genetic sequences which can be used to determine desirable traits and make better breeding decisions.

With food security gaining increased importance in the worldwide scenario, the government of various countries across the globe are promoting the use of technologies like genomics and sequencing in the field of agriculture. The process of relating the agriculturally important characteristics like meat quality with one or more genes is important for ensuring better farm-outputs. Agrigenomics also helps in improving aquaculture, where desirable characteristics like disease resistance, and increased stress tolerance can be induced in the aquatic organisms.

Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market: Segmentation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• NovaSeq

• NextSeq

• Sequel

• Nanopore

Market segment by Application, split into

• Food and Baverage

• Livestock-Based Food

• Others

