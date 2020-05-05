Nicotinic Acid Market Professional Survey and Strong Application Scope by 2027

Nicotinic Acid Market: An Essential Vitamin

Nicotinic acid is also known as niacin, Vitamin B3, and nicotinamide. It is essential for the growth and synthesis of hormones. This acid is a nutrient, which supports the body by converting food into glucose. Glucose is then utilized to produce energy in the body.

Nicotinic acid also helps in the normal functioning of the nervous system and decreases fatigue. It is prominently present in meat, fish, whole cereals, yeast, peas, beans, nuts, fruits, and vegetables.

Tissues present in our body convert absorbed niacin into coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). NAD is primarily involved in catabolic reactions, for transfer of potential energy in carbohydrates, fats, and proteins to adenosine triphosphate (ATP).

Key Drivers of Nicotinic Acid Market

Increase in meat consumption is a key driver of the global nicotinic acid market. Rise in global per capita consumption of meat and increase in awareness regarding the intake of protein in daily diet have augmented meat consumption. Nicotinic acid is added to the animal feed of swine and chicken. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the global nicotinic acid market during the forecast period.

Nicotinic acid is used for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. It increases HDL levels and is used in the treatment of pellagra. Demand for vitamin supplements is increasing, owing to the rise in health awareness among consumers. This is driving the global nicotinic acid market.

Increase in disposable income of the people across the globe has led to changes in lifestyle. This, in turn, has boosted the consumption of junk food. Increase in consumption of junk food has led to an imbalance of cholesterol levels in the body. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for medicines, thereby driving the nicotinic acid market.

Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Nicotinic Acid Market to Hamper Market

The nicotinic acid market is consolidated. Nicotinic acid is used in very small amounts in the production of medicines, cosmetics, etc.

The market is dominated by a few manufacturers across the globe. Low awareness about the benefits of nicotinic acid is hampering the global nicotinic acid market.

Nicotinic Acid Market Segmentation

Based on end-user industry, the global nicotinic acid market can be divided into industrial, feed additives, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages. Nicotinic acid is used for preparation of metal surfaces during the manufacture of zinc and cadmium brighteners. It is also used as a brightener additive in cyanide-free metal baths for galvanic zinc and other metals.

Nicotinic acid is employed as food additive to improve the color of ground meat. It reacts with hemoglobin and myoglobin present in the meat to form a bright-colored complex.

Nicotinic acid is used as a formulation for skin cream, hair lotions, and other personal care products in the cosmetics industry. Furthermore, the acid protects the skin from sun damage. Rise in production of premium cosmetic skincare brands has boosted the cosmetics market.

