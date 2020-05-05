North America Farm Tire Market: Consumer Preference Steadily Shifting toward Technologically Advanced Radial Tires

The North America farm tires market features a highly fragmented competitive landscape. However the market features the presence of few well-established players having strong distribution networks. Also, these players have deeply penetrated into the farm tires market by introducing innovative and technologically advanced products. Companies are strengthening their position through mergers and acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development activities to come up with solutions to cater the customers’ requirement. For instance, Titan International Inc., introduced its new range of bias tires for skid steers in early 2017. These tires are targeted towards activities such as snow removal and landscaping, providing superior traction in snow, ice and mud.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the North America farm tire market, in terms of volume-wise sales, is expected to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025, rising from 2,948 thousand units in 2016 to 4,750 thousand units in 2025. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to exhibit a more promising 11.9% CAGR over the said period, chiefly owing to the rising preference to radial tires.

Radial Tires to Witness Increased Demand in North America Farm Tires Market

In terms of type of tires, the North America market will witness the dominance of the segment of radial tires in terms of revenue generation while the segment of bias tires will continue to remain the leading segment in terms of sales volumes. The high costs of characteristically advanced radial tires will allow the segment to earn a larger share in the market despite lower sales over the forecast period. In terms of geography, the market in U.S. will continue to account for a larger share in the overall revenue of the North America farm tire market over the report’s forecast period.

