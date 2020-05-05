Paint Dispersing Agents Market : Segmented based on type, application and Region 2027

Paint Dispersing Agents Market: Wet and Stabilize Pigments

Dispersing agents are used to stabilize and wet pigments and other particles within paints, coatings and ink formulations. Dispersing agents provide color strength, viscosity stability, gloss, and prevent sedimentation of particles.

Dispersing agents assist the suspension of solid compounding material in a liquid medium and stabilize the produced dispersion. An efficient dispersing agent can perform pigment dispersion, wetting, and stabilizing too. Different types of dispersing agents are employed depending on the nature of the paint. For instance, in water-based paints, polyphosphates, polyacrylates, and styrene-maleinates are utilized, while lecytine, low molecular weight modified alkyd and polyester resins, and fatty acid derivatives are employed in solvent-based and solvent-free paints.

To know more, visit our Report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/paint-dispersing-agents-market.html

Availability of raw material coupled with lower production cost acts as a major factor for the development of various small and medium scale manufacturers who cater to the global paint dispersing agents market

Increasing focus on R&D activities, innovation, and technological advancements have been driving the market for the last few years. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Paint dispersing agent is a synergistic extract of oil derivative dissolved in polyoxypropylene-polyoxyethylene copolymer and hydrocarbon solvent. The dispersing agent, when used in paints & coatings, improve pigment dispersion, enhances the leveling of the system, boosts film clarity and consequently the glow, and improves the color value of the pigment.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=67595

Architectural and automotive segments to offer attractive opportunities

Significant expansion in the paints & coatings industry, owing to the shift in demand toward decorative paints, is expected fuel the demand for paint dispersing agents market in the near future. Expansion of the paints & coatings sector at a high growth rate is primarily attributed to the booming automotive industry across the world coupled with the expansion of the construction sector across the globe.

Expansion of the architectural sector is expected to boost the paint dispersing agents market. Improvement in workability of fluids, owing to stable and easier suspension of particles due to the addition of dispersing agent, is expected to fuel the paint dispersing agents market during the forecast period.