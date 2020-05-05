PC (USB) Handset Market To Observe exponential Growth By 2027

Global PC (USB) Handset Market: Introduction

A PC (USB) handset is an advanced solution in telephone systems that are primarily used in call centers. A PC (USB) handset can be easily configured with the user’s laptop or personal computer, which helps enhance the performance of VoIP services.

PC (USB) handset are directly connected to USB ports of computers. By connecting the USB phone to the computer, the user can directly get connected to the IP network of the enterprise and can make audio calls on IP and VoIP services. Call centers are planning to adopt USB-based PC phones for their employees. The call center employee can connect to the telephonic network of the enterprise through portable telephones.

PC handset telephones are also used in video calls and video conferences by integrating them with video-camera-enabled systems. PC handset devices do not have any internal battery and they can be easily carried during traveling or in offices. This factor has augmented the popularity of PC (USB) handset. Enterprises are also planning to adopt USB-based PC (USB) handset for use by higher management during traveling.

Key Drivers and Restraints Global PC (USB) Handset Market

Increasing demand for portable devices in unified communication is expected to drive the PC (USB) handset market during the forecast period. Call center employees are using dial pads to improve their calling systems. PC USB handsets are next-generation telephone systems that can reduce costs incurred to a company on hard phones or fixed desk phones.

Cost-effectiveness and portability are projected to augment the demand for PC USB handset devices during the forecast period. Several new PC handset manufacturers strive to capture higher market share by providing customized PC (USB) handset. Increasing demand for PC (USB) handset is opening new avenues for manufacturers and providers of VoIP solutions.

Call center companies are using dial pads for improving call facilities for their employees. Local manufacturers of PC (USB) handset are facing the issue of integration of PC (USB) handset with computers. Short life of the product and poor performance of a few PC (USB) handset are expected to restrain the market for PC (USB) handset during the forecast period.

Global PC (USB) Handset Market: Competition Landscape

Plantronics, Inc. Founded in 2000, Plantronics, Inc. is based in Santa Cruz, California, the U.S. It is a leading manufacturing company in the field of audio communication equipment for use by individual consumers and businesses.

Yealink Inc. Established in 2001, Yealink Inc. is based in Xiamen, China. Yealink Inc. is a global provider of enterprise collaboration and communication solutions. Yealink Inc. provides unified communication terminals, USB handsets, telephones, video conferencing systems, conference phones, and other voice solution accessories.

BeyondTel Incorporated in 2000, BeyondTel is based in Santa Clara, California, the U.S. BeyondTel is a leading provider of VoIP phones, Internet-enabled digital frames, baby swings, and MP3 players based in China. The company provides USB-based VoIP PC telephones with prices ranging from low to high.



Mobile-based PC (USB) Handsets to Witness High Demand

Based on type, the global PC (USB) handset market can be segmented into mobile-based and landline-based. Mobile-based PC USB handsets are expected to be adopted largely during the forecast period. Call center companies are planning to provide their employees with advanced solutions to enhance the communication experience of customers.

Contact Centers Segment has Significant Growth Potential

Based on end-use, the global PC (USB) handset market can be divided into healthcare, retail, IT & telecom, government, travel, contact centers, education, and manufacturing. The contact centers segment of the global market is expected to have high growth potential during the forecast period. Call center companies are adopting new communication technologies to enhance efficiency of their employees.

Regional Analysis of Global PC (USB) Handset Market Includes:

Based on geography, the global PC (USB) handset market can be classified into North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is expected to lead the global market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period, due to presence of major players in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to offer significant growth opportunity to the market for PC (USB) handsets during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of advanced communication equipment in contact centers in the region for enhancing the communication experience of customers.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global PC (USB) handset market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Plantronics, Inc.

Yealink Inc.

BeyondTel

NIPPON

V Traveller

WC Co., Ltd.

DIGITUS

