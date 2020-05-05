Polyphthalamide Market is Likely to Clock a CAGR of ~ 8% by 2027

Polyphthalamide – Opening Up Unimagined Possibilities

High-temperature thermoplastics have emerged as a rapidly growing segment over the years, and continue to remain a ‘hot’ and ‘in-demand’ technology in a wide range of applications. Be it to enhance the lifespan of oil and gas assets, or a metal-replacement solution in the rapidly-expanding automotive industry, the applications of high-temperature thermoplastics, such as polyphthalamide, are becoming endless. With higher short- and long-term thermal stability, resistance to burning, chemical and radiation resistance, and superior mechanical properties, polyphthalamides have been garnering significant traction, due the fact that they can fulfill unique prerequisites for a wide range of applications.

Gauging the future opportunistic potential of the polyphthalamide market, Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its latest business intelligence, assesses how this high-temperature-resistant plastic is paving the way for unimagined possibilities in diverse fields. The study also turns the spotlight on riveting insights and in-depth analysis of the polyphthalamide market, which can arm stakeholders with the key facts and statistics of the industry, so as to make winning decisions.

History and Future Scope of Polyphthalamide

The commercialization of polyphthalamide (PPA) resin traces back to 1991, and since then, rapid technological advancements have improved the stiffness and creep & fatigue resistance properties of polyphthalamide. The emergence of enhanced resin production technology enabled the manufacturing of a wide range of polymers, including semi-crystalline and amorphous resin. The TMR research analysis indicates an upward trajectory for the sales of polyphthalamide, with its market anticipated to be valued at ~ US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018. As per the study estimates, the sales of polyphthalamide are highly likely to grow in 2019, and beyond, with the market projected to register ~ 2x growth between 2019 and 2027. Additionally, the number of companies vying for a considerable pie of the market is anticipated to pick up pace with each passing year.

Lightweight Auto Components Craze Uplifting Gains

The automotive industry is swiftly replacing metal components with plastics to lessen overall vehicle body weight. In view of the growing traction for lightweight auto components, automakers are increasingly leveraging ways to squeeze higher revenues out of this far-reaching trend. This falls in line with the aromatic nature of polyphthalamide that has been driving its employment over other polyamide products for thermal management applications. With such favorable properties, polyphthalamides are emerging as a promising substitute to metals in the powertrain, by providing a range of benefits that include feature flexibility, weight reduction, and potential for cost reduction. Automakers are increasingly employing glass fiber reinforced polyphthalamide due to its versatile properties, for manufacturing vehicle parts, motor valves, and fuel line systems, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for market players. Furthermore, the rising demand for SUVs and electric vehicles is fueling the traction for under-the-bonnet parts and components that are made of polyphthalamide compounds.

