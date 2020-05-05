Polypropylene Block Copolymer Market Analysis By Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

Polypropylene Block Copolymer Market: Overview

Polypropylene (PP), a thermoplastic polyolefin material, has several different polymer chain structures, depending on polymerization conditions and addition of ethylene copolymer. There are three different types of polypropylene: Polypropylene homopolymeride (PP-H), Polypropylene block copolymeride (PP-B), and Polypropylene random copolymeride (PP-R). Block copolymer polypropylene has co-monomer units arranged in blocks (i.e. in a regular pattern) and it contains 5% to 15% of ethylene. Ethylene is responsible for enhancing certain properties such as impact resistance. Polypropylene block copolymer (PP-B) offers high stiffness, high impact strength, and excellent resistance to chemicals and abrasion, which makes it an ideal material for sewerage and drainage applications.

Polypropylene block copolymer is tougher than other block compolymers, as it contains ethylene as a comonomer. This makes it suitable for use in containers for refrigerated or frozen products. Polypropylene block copolymers are also referred to as impact copolymers or heterophasic copolymers. Most applications of Polypropylene block copolymer emerge from their ability to form micro domains in solution and in bulk quantities. Current applications of Polypropylene block copolymer include thermoplastic elastomers and compatibilization of polymer blends. Polypropylene block copolymer possesses high potential for use in emerging technologies such as nanotechnology, nanolithography, photonics, and controlled drug delivery.

Polypropylene Block Copolymer Market:

Based on application, the polypropylene block copolymer market can be divided into injection molding, fiber & raffia, films & sheets, blow molding, additives, coatings, and others. In terms of end-use industry, the polypropylene block copolymer market can be segregated into packaging, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, medical devices, and others. The others segment includes gearboxes, hot & cold water pipes, and toys. In terms of volume, the packaging segment accounts for a major share of the market, owing to rise in the demand for polypropylene block copolymers in the food & beverages industry. Polypropylene block copolymer is primarily used in food and beverage storage container packaging on a large scale. The health care industry is the next major consumer of polypropylene block copolymer. These copolymers are largely used in the molding of medical devices such as syringes, labware, and bottles. Polypropylene block copolymers are available in a wide range of viscosities and they can be converted by using technologies ranging from pipe extrusion and blown film to injection molding or TWIM.

Polypropylene Block Copolymer Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global polypropylene block copolymer market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounts for a leading share of the global market, owing to the constant demand for polypropylene block copolymers in the packaging industry.

Polypropylene Block Copolymer Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polypropylene block copolymer market are Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V, SABIC, Sinopec, Braskem, Borealis AG, Reliance Industries Limited, Sasol, INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Pinnacle Polymers LLC, Entec Polymers, Flint Hills Resources, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

