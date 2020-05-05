Power Line Communication Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2016 – 2024

Power Line Communication (PLC) is an emerging communication technology which enables data exchange over existing power cables. It uses power grids to communicate between two end-points. PLC technology allow users to control or retrieve data in a half-duplex manner. Furthermore, in this communication method, sender modulates the data, and injects in power cables which can be retrieved by de-modulation at the receiving end. PLC technology is widely used for home automation purpose, where household electric power wirings are used as a communication medium for remote control of lighting, appliances, sensors, and alarm systems in a house.

This feature of PLC makes it suitable for home network (HAN), and near-me area network (NAN). In addition, PLC systems operate in different frequency bands and provide different data transmission rates. PLC technology is widely used in smart grid communication applications. In addition, the application of this technology also includes internet access, home networking, and radio transmission.

Furthermore, this technology also integrates with alternative current (AC), direct current (DC), and broadband among others. Companies are often inclined towards AC-PLC solutions however, DC-PLC solutions are widely used in distribution energy generation, automobiles, and transportation. Narrowband PLC, a type of PLC is widely used for applications such as smart grid, micro-inverters, and solar panels. However, broadband PLC applications are often used for last mile solutions such as video surveillance.

For More Detailed Study, Request [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13571

PLC reduces the requirement of additional communication paths as it uses existing wiring network. It helps to reduce the cost of installation as compared to other communication systems. In addition, PLC technology provides data transmission at high rates. All these factors are expected to drive the PLC market over the forecast period. However, PLC technology works with medium and low voltage power lines due to high rates of data attenuation. Furthermore, electric noise generation is a major concern, and affects the performance of PLC.

In addition, various standards for the use of PLC, and legal restrictions on frequency bands limit data rates acting as a restraint to its large scale adoption. The wide use of PLC technology for both in-house applications, and last mile applications in various industries are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the PLC market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets