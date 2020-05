Pressure Relief Devices Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2020

Sedentary lifestyle is engulfing the expanding base of urban population across the world and most of them fail to take enough sleep. Traveling while seated in a vehicle, spending long working hours on a chair, and lack of adequate rest owing to fast-paced life are leading to increased prevalence of pressure ulcers, also known as bed sores. Thankfully, technological advancements have paved way to the advent of pressure relief devices that go a long way towards providing care to affected bone areas of the body and the market for specialized mattresses, overlays, and cushions is flourishing as the awareness grows. According to a recent business intelligence study Transparency Market Research (TMR), the demand in the global pressure relief devices market will multiply at a formidable growth rate to attain a value of US$2.80 billion the end of 2020.

Request Sample of Pressure Relief Devices Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1743

Major Players Expanding Geographically to Gain Shares

The analyst of this pressure relief devices market report has detected a fairly consolidated competitive landscape, with a handful of players holding major shares on the back of their technological expertise and frequent geographical expansions. Major players such as Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Covidien PLC, Invacare Corporation, and Talley Group Limited are focused on enhancing the product portfolio as well as increasing awareness via aggressive marketing strategies to gain shares. There is little competition coming from new entrants in the pressure relief devices market, although the tussle between the major players is expected to remain fierce in the near future.

U.S. Formulates Big Chunk of Demand for Pressure Relief Devices

Based on product type, the market for pressure relief devices has been segmented into low-tech devices including air-filled mattresses, gel-filled mattresses, and foam-based mattresses and high-tech devices, which have been further bifurcated into dynamic air therapy bed and kinetic bed. Currently, low-tech devices are observing greater uptake, which can be attributed to cost effectiveness, stronger supply chain, and low technical complexity with high comfort levels. Geographically, the report has identified the developed country of the U.S. to sustain North America as most profitable region in the global pressure relief devices market. As per the latest estimations AHRQ, nearly 2.5 million U.S. citizens suffer from pressure ulcers each year. That being said, heavily populated emerging economies of China and India are expected to generate substantial demand in the near future too, making Asia Pacific a region of high interest.

Request for a Discount on Pressure Relief Devices Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1743

While the growing occurrence of bed sores as a result of restless lifestyle is the primary driver the pressure relief devices market, increasing percentage of geriatrics in the world’s population and rising prevalence of obesity are also stocking the demand. On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals to operate and guide regarding the usage of these devices, and high cost of these equipment, are restraining the market from attain higher profitability. Nevertheless, the advent of technologically sophisticated products such as kinetic beds and dynamic air therapy beds is expected to open new revenue avenues for the companies operating in this market in the near future.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets