Pulsed Laser Diode Market Outlook 2018-2026: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

A laser diode are devices that converts electrical signal into light signal. In other words, laser didoes are the semiconductor devices that uses stimulated emissions of electromagnetic radiation and optical amplification to emit the light. Pulsed laser diodes are mostly operated at quite low duty cycle. Pulsed laser diodes are designed with high current pulses to generate high power optical signal. A normal pulsed laser diode has a duty cycle of less than 0.1%, such that a 100 nanosecond optical pulse is chased by an interval of 100 microseconds. A typical laser diode operates in the infrared and visible regions.

The pulsed laser diodes are able to generate thousands of watts and also it can be turned on and off instantly to control the spot heating. As compared to other types of lasers, pulsed laser diode uses very low amount of power. Most of the laser diodes operates having voltage drop of less than 2V, with power requirement regulated by its current setting. In case of a typical laser diodes, a maximum efficiency of 30% is easily achieved.

Excellent power stability with temperature and the high peak pulsed power into aperture are the major drivers that drives the pulsed laser diode market. The other drivers that supports the growth of the pulsed laser diode market are the optical characteristics of the pulsed laser diode, ruggedness of didoes and its small and compact size. The major factor that restricts the growth of the pulsed laser diode market is the pulsing method of the diode. The changing response of the pulsed laser diode should be controlled in such a way that the current overshoot gets eliminated or minimized.

This changing response is one the major factor that restricts the growth of the when duty cycles are needed with rapid dynamic response. However, recently, the industrial and commercial applications of the pulsed laser diodes have increased dramatically. The small and compact size and ruggedness of the laser didoes provides opportunities to laser diodes to work in spaces and environments where other type of diodes cannot operate. The modulation of the pulsed laser diodes at high frequencies has further boosted the growth of the pulsed laser diode market.

