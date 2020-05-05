PVB Interlayers Market Major Advancements Technologies By 2026

Global PVB Interlayers Market: Overview

PVB interlayers are the films, which are sandwiched between panels of glass for offering improved protection. These films offer additional support and safety due to its properties such as optical clarity, toughness, strong bond, adhesion, and flexibility.

The interlayered glasses are also known as laminated glass which have extensive applications in automobile, photovoltaic, and construction industries. This is attributable to wide ranging applications such as projectiles, UV insulation, acoustic insulation, and safety & security. Thus, increasing production of vehicles and safeguard regulations are fuelling growth of the global PVB interlayers market.

Global PVB Interlayers Market: Geographical Analysis

Some of the key players in the global PVB interlayers market are Eastman Chemical Company, Sekisui Chemicals, Kuraray, Everlam, Chang Chun Group, Genau Manufacturing Company, KB PVB, DuLite, Huakai Plastic, and Willing Lamiglass Materials. The key players are focusing on products advancements and offering the products complying the customer demands. Additionally, the key players are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D), which are driving growth of the global PVB interlayers market.

In 2019, the Sisecam Flat Glass, one of the key players in the flat glass market in Turkey and in Europe, has declared that the company has completed its work on developing extra strong laminated glass. This glass will provide advanced safety and named as ‘Sisecam Extra Strong Laminated Glass.’ This glass is produced by combining two or more panels of glass. This glass has gained stiffness due to it is bound by using the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) interlayer under heat and pressure.

In 2019, Kuraray SentryGlas and Casso-Solar Technologies worked collectively to design trim table for its SentryGlas. The SentryGlas has interlayers of advanced materials, which has different chemical composition than PVB interlayer. These advancement in the materials have stiffer and changed properties, which is likely to replace the PVB interlayers, which is creating threat to the market growth.

Global PVB Interlayers Market: Drivers and Restrains

Demand for PVB interlayers is growing from several end use applications especially from the photovoltaic production substantially, which is benefiting growth of the global PVB interlayers market. Additionally, the PVB interlayers have extensive applications as encapsulant in the photovoltaic modules as well as in automotive industry. Continues demand for the energy and electricity has reflected positively in the demand of the PVB interlayers and in turn is propelling growth of the global PVB interlayers market.

