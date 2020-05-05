Recycled Construction Aggregates Market : Increase in Number of Occupational Injuries to Boost Demand 2027

Global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market: Snapshot

The essential drive for recycled construction aggregates stem from the increasing trend of improving the sustainability of the construction industry. Recycled construction aggregates (RCA) are increasingly substituting naturals ones. These aggregates typically include concrete, recycled unbound materials, crushed bricks and masonry, and crushed asphalt. A salient characteristic that makes RCA preferable are their potential to come with good mix design, particularly by mixing them with supplementary cementitious materials. The environmentally friendly nature of recycling is a key aspect that is cementing the potential of the recycled construction aggregates market. The methods enable the industry stakeholders to recycle construction and demolition waste.

Countries that are concerned about the declining store of natural resources have been early adopters in the recycles construction aggregates market. A case in point is those of Europe. Considerable advances in plants that treat these waste as well as focus on manufacturers on easing their installation have fueled the prospects of the market. Substantial progress made in laboratory investigations of the quality of RCA is boosting the market.

This has motivated manufacturers to adopt superplasticizers to improve the workability of recycled construction aggregates. The advent of higher performing additives have increased the utilization of recycling of construction waste. Several countries have over the past several years have framed norms that seem to catalyze the demands for recycled construction aggregates. The growing use of fine recycled aggregates in the construction industry is also boosting the current strides of the market. Stakeholders are focused on producing RCS with better mechanical and rheological performance. A slew of methods have come to the fore to this end. The advent of materials that aid the reinforcement of cement-based materials is expanding the potential of recycled construction aggregates. In this regard, metallic fibers or polypropylene fibers have shown some potential in recent experiments.