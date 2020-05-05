Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market 2019 to 2025 Global Outlook – Technip, National Oilwell Varco, Airborne Oil & Gas, Technip

Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025

The Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This includes investigating past progress, on-going market scenarios, and future prospects. Accurate data on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies in this particular market are mentioned. This report provides a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. The report also presents thorough qualitative and quantitative data that affect the expected impact of these factors on the market’s future growth prospects.

Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market size will increase to 13400 Million US$ by 2025, from 8100 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period

Top Companies in the Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market are Technip, GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream), National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles), Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems), Airborne Oil & Gas, Wienerberger (Pipelife), Polyflow, LLC, PES.TEC, Aerosun Corporation, Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe and others.

Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) is a generic term referring to a reliable high strength synthetic fibre (such as glass, aramid or carbon), which is a kind of high-pressure plastic compound pipe consisting of three layers. The outer layer can be white (on the ground against ultraviolet ray) or black (under the ground) based on needs; the intermediate layer is the reinforced tape compounded by the reinforced material, which may be polyester fiber or aramid fiber and so on. The pipes use many kinds of connection forms such as buckle joint, in-line coupling joint and flanged joint. The general application temperature of RTP is -42C-+135C, and the maximum operation pressure may reach 32MPa.RTP is mainly used for Oil & Gas applications.

This report segments the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market on the basis of by Type are:

Non-metallic RTP

Metallic RTP

On the basis of By Application , the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market is segmented into:

Oil flow lines

Gas distribution networks

Water injection lines

Others

Influence of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market

-Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market recent innovations and major events

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market.Top of Form

Regional Analysis For Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

