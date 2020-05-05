Rivet Washer Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019 – 2027

A rivet is a mechanical fastener comprising a smooth cylindrical shaft with a head. The end of the shaft expands, creating a shop head and fastening objects in place upon installation. Rivets are ideal for supporting tensile and shear loads, as well as watertight applications. There are various types of rivets: solid rivets, blind rivets, drive rivets, tubular rivets, shoulder rivets, split rivets, mate rivets, tinners rivets, belt rivets etc. Each type of rivet has unique benefits, making each ideal for a different type of fastening. Rivets are also available in different sizes, materials, and finishes, as needed.

Rivet washers are useful tools to prevent damage to the surface of the object being fastened. There are two main types of rivet washers: metal rivet washer and rubber rivet washer. The neoprene (rubber) washer sits below the hat to seal a hole and the metal ones sit below the hat which increases the pull-through pressure and resistance distribution of a rivet. A rivet washer is an important fastening tool, specially designed to perform unique functions such as effective distribution and maintaining clamp load and preventing rivet movement or corrosion. Further, a rivet washer ensures a reliable joint load.

Rapid expansion of the industrial manufacturing sector and shifting manufacturing trends toward manufacturing innovative products, such as miniature, specialty, and hybrid fasteners to meet the altering consumer demand are key factors driving the global rivet washer market. Increasing industrialization and mechanization worldwide, demand numerous equipment and machinery, which is anticipated to boost growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for rivet washers from automotive, electrical, electronics, aerospace, and construction industry is anticipated to drive the market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increasing investments in the manufacturing industry. Industrial manufacturing sectors in China, Japan, India, and countries in Southeast Asia have observed substantial growth in the last few years and the trend is expected to continue in the near future.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

