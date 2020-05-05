Roller Crusher Market – Increase in Investments in Emerging economies and High demand for Construction Plastics | 2027

Global Roller Crusher Market: Overview

Roller crushers are used for grinding soft and medium hard materials such as limestone, coal, gypsum, sulfur ore, salt, glass etc. Rolls of varying diameters can be used for crushing the materials. Roller diameter, tooth form, and circumferential speed are adjusted to the type and the size of the feeding material in relation to the required final grain size. In a roller crusher, the material to be crushed is fed into the machine with the help of conveyor belts. The rolls used in the roller crushers are secured either with anchor bolts, and screws. The crushing roll shafts are arranged in heavy duty cast steel housings with lubricated, spherical roller bearings.

Depending upon the hardness of the feeding material, a machining of the roller surface at different intervals is required. The materials used in the making of roller crushers are highly wear-resistant cast alloys in order to achieve long shelf-life of the components. The advantages of using roller crusher include high material handling capacity, low susceptibility to breakdowns, long shelf-life, easy replacement of wear and spare parts, wide range of application, minimum fine grains, and gentle crushing.

Global Roller Crusher Market: Drivers & Restraints

Technological advancements in the construction industry is one of the major factors driving the demand for roller crushers market. Growing demand for roller crushers in various sectors such as mining, infrastructure & building, highways and railways etc. are anticipated to drive the global roller crusher market. The surge in mining activities in the emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America have resulted in the increasing usage of roller crushers in the region.

Increasing government spending in emerging economies including China and India for the development of roads and highways are anticipated to contribute to the roller crusher market development. Introduction of advanced technologies such as mobile crushers is also driving the demand for roller crushers market. However, the increasing prices of the roller crusher across the world is likely to be a restraint to the expansion of global roller crusher market.

Global Roller Crusher Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global roller crusher market include FLSmidth, ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions (USA), Inc, Techint Group, metso etc.