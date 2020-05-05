Selenic Acid Market :Demand By General Health of Tissues and Muscles in the Human Body.2027

Selenic Acid Market: Introduction

Selenic acid is a strong oxoacid of selenium element. Selenic acid, also referred to as selenious acid or monohydrated selenium dioxide, is a chemical compound with molecular formula H 2 SeO 4 .

SeO . The structure of selenic acid precisely describes sulfuric acid. Selenic acid is a crystalline, strong, water-soluble, and corrosive dibasic acid that analogously resembles sulfuric acid.

Selenic acid is primarily used in the steel industry for steel coloring and protection purposes. Rise in production of steel equipment for the automotive industry has boosted the usage of selenic acid.

USP grade selenic acid is employed as pharmaceutical intermediate in the production of multivitamins for the human body. Furthermore, increase in usage of molecular biology grade selenic acid in laboratories for research purposes is expected to drive the global selenic acid market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of Selenic Acid Market

Demand for selenic acid in pharmaceuticals is driving the global selenic acid market. Selenic acid is used in the production of multivitamins. Drug manufacturers are expanding their production capacity to cater to the global demand for multivitamins. This is driving the demand for chemicals used in pharmaceuticals production. Consequently, the demand for ASP grade selenic acid has been increasing.

Selenic acid is used as a specialized oxidizing agent. Its derivative sodium selenate is used in the preparation of glass and animal feeds. It acts as an analytical reagent and is also used for the preparation of other selenium salts such as gold (III) selenate. Furthermore, selenic acid reacts with fluorosulfuric acid to get selenoyl fluoride.

Based on grade, the global selenic acid market can be segmented into USP, molecular biology, and reagent

The USP segment accounts for key share of the market. Demand for USP grade selenic acid in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase in the near future.

Selenic acid, which is a synthesized form of selenium, is used for regulating metabolic enzymes. Selenious acid injection comprises sterile solution of selenic acid and water. This solution plays a vital role in maintaining the general health of tissues and muscles in the human body.

