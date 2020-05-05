Single Superphosphate Market Structure Analysis, Prospects and Key Opportunities 2027

Single Superphosphate Market: A Noble Fertilizer

Single superphosphate (SSP) is the first mineral-based fertilizer to be commercialized. It is a leading fertilizer responsible for expansion of the plant nutrients industry.

SSP is composed of two compounds: monocalcium phosphate (MCP) or calcium dihydrogen phosphate and gypsum

It is an important fertilizer product, which has P 2 O 5 concentration between 15% and 22%. It has high water solubility. It is a rich source of secondary nutrients such as sulfur (10%–12% sulfur in the form of sulfate) and calcium.

SSP helps in treating the sulfur deficiency of the soil and enhances crop yield at a low cost

SSP is generally applied before sowing of crops to ensure sufficient supply of phosphorus at the early stage of plant growth

Key Drivers of Single Superphosphate Market

SSP is a rich source of primary nutrients including nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. These nutrients, in turn, maintain health of crops. Additionally, they increase the organic content of soil, providing nutrients for microorganisms in the soil. They help in restoring physical and chemical properties of the soil.

Rise in the crop production, led by increasing demand for food, is expected to drive the global fertilizer industry in the next few years. This, in turn, is likely to drive the single superphosphate market during the forecast period. Moreover, implementation of awareness programs by government and private organizations in developing nations in LATAM, Africa, and Asia Pacific is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for farmers in terms of utilization of fertilizers in large amounts to improve the yield of fruits and vegetables.

Apart from this, single superphosphate contains micronutrients such as Zinc, Manganese, Copper, Boron and Molybdenum. SSP is lower in price than other fertilizers. This makes it one of the most preferred fertilizers among small and marginal farmers. Due to its lower cost, SSP is expected to witness rise in the demand in the next few years.

In addition, SSP can be blended with all other fertilizer products, except urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP) . It can be stored for a longer duration than other fertilizers.

Rise in the development of manufacturing processes for production of highly advanced SSP grades is likely to augment the demand for SSP in the near future

Stiff Competition from Substitutes to Hamper the Single Superphosphate Market:

Single superphosphate faces stiff competition, due to rise in use of high-analysis Potassium fertilizers including ammonium phosphates and diammonium phosphate (DAP), owing to high Potassium and Nitrogen concentration. This is expected to hamper the global single superphosphate market in the next few years.

Additionally, SSP is replaced with other fertilizers, owing to its lower phosphorus content than other fertilizers

