Steep Slope Roofing Materials Market Strategical Analysis ,Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Steep Slope Roofing Materials Market: Overview

Steep slope roofs have an inclined roof line and are generally used in residential structures. Different cool roofing techniques are used for steep slope roofs due to their varying structures and materials. Application of coatings over existing shingles can prevent them from drying and causing water damage. Steep slope roofs enhance the esthetic appearance of a building, possess long service life, resist the elements of nature, and are easy to maintain.

Asphalt Shingle Segment Dominates Steep Slope Roofing Materials Market

Asphalt shingles are composed of asphalt mats made from organic felts or fiberglass. Their Solar Reflectance Index (SRI) is relatively low; white shingles are just about 30% reflective.

Asphalt shingles are widely employed in the residential sector, as they are cost-effective and simple to install. Metal is a highly popular roofing material and possesses solar reflectance of more than 70%, thus allowing buildings to remain much cooler.

Metal roofing also helps lower the energy costs of buildings. Metal is also extremely durable and weather-resistant, lightweight, and 100% recyclable.

Significant expansion in the construction sector in developing countries and technological advancements have boosted the adoption of quality steep slope roofing systems

The construction industry in Asia Pacific and the Middle East has expanded at a rapid pace. This trend is expected to continue in the near future. Renowned construction firms are expanding their businesses in developing countries.

Concerns regarding the harmful effects of asbestos have been increasing in the last few years. Rise in disposable income and an increase in the overall economic activities have fueled the construction industry. This is boosting the steep slope roofing materials market.

Rise in construction activities is anticipated to lead to rapid expansion of residential and non-residential sectors in the near future. This is estimated to augment the steep slope roofing materials market.

The commercial renovation industry has been expanding at a steady pace. It is projected to expand at a moderate pace in the next few years, as more buildings would age and require renovation, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. The rate is expected to increase in the near future, owing to changes in consumer lifestyle, leading to high number of remodeling activities.

