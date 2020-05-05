Transformer Testing Equipment Market Size, Status, Top Players,Trends and Forecast to Drivers 2027

Global Transformer Testing Equipment Market: Overview

Power and distribution transformers are cost-intensive and important equipment of electrical power distribution and transmission. Hence, the operation of transformers needs to ensure error-free and continuous power supply. Transformer testing equipment helps keep the record of the working and errors of the transformer. Transformer testing equipment comprises intensive test modules or systems used to monitor and test electrical and mechanical parameters of transformers and related devices. Transformers can give reliable service for long period of time if they are serviced and maintained regularly. Transformer testing equipment is devised for maintenance of basic loss measurement systems to complete production line testing.

Transformer testing equipment consists of loss management equipment, frequency analysis equipment, megohmmeters, turns ratio testing, applied potential testing, and other transformer testing applications. The equipment, which reverts to frequency analysis, helps identify faults caused due to the movement of windings in most power and distribution transformers.

Frequency analysis transformer test equipment are portable and compact devices that identify faults caused by loose clamping structure, shipping damage, other common frequency disruptions, and aging. Test equipment for loss management are self-contained movable systems that are devised for testing single-phase transformers. Such types of transformer test equipment are well-suited for use in fields, transformer yards, or shops. Loss management transformer test equipment measures load losses, excitation current, impedance voltage, and efficiency percentages.

Transformer test equipment can be used to test transformers for routine tests, special tests of transformer, and pre-commissioning test of transformers. The routine test of transformer is primarily carried out to assure the operational performance of the single unit in a production lot. The pre-commissioning test of the transformer is performed before the actual commissioning of the transformer on-site. This test helps analyze the functioning of the transformer after installation. It also helps examine the test results of all the low voltage tests with factory test reports. The special test of the transformer is done as per client’s requirement to ensure the proper operation of the transformer. Maintenance is scheduled if the results are not adequate.