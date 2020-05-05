Translucent Roofing Market Prevents the Transmission of Heat | 2027

Translucent Roofing Market: Introduction

Translucent roofing was primarily developed to resist ultra-violet rays and air pollutants and preventing the roofing from turning yellow or the roofing material from degrading.

A variety of materials such as fiber reinforced plastic, polycarbonate, polyethylene terephthalate, polymethyl methacrylate, and polypropylene are used to produce translucent roofing. These materials can be utilized in the form of tiles or sheets for roofing.

Translucent roofing provides long-term high quality natural light transmission without embrittlement of the materials. They provide improved aesthetics, clarity, and strength to the roofing.

Translucent roofing is an excellent choice of roofing materials in areas where proper lighting is required along with UV protection. Some areas where translucent roofing can be used are schools, public areas, kindergarten, commercial, industrial, and institutional spaces.

Need for translucent roofing