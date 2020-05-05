Translucent Roofing Market Prevents the Transmission of Heat | 2027

Translucent Roofing Market: Introduction
- Translucent roofing was primarily developed to resist ultra-violet rays and air pollutants and preventing the roofing from turning yellow or the roofing material from degrading.
- A variety of materials such as fiber reinforced plastic, polycarbonate, polyethylene terephthalate, polymethyl methacrylate, and polypropylene are used to produce translucent roofing. These materials can be utilized in the form of tiles or sheets for roofing.
- Translucent roofing provides long-term high quality natural light transmission without embrittlement of the materials. They provide improved aesthetics, clarity, and strength to the roofing.
- Translucent roofing is an excellent choice of roofing materials in areas where proper lighting is required along with UV protection. Some areas where translucent roofing can be used are schools, public areas, kindergarten, commercial, industrial, and institutional spaces.
Need for translucent roofing
- Translucent roofing is employed to permit light into enclosed spaces without permitting ultra-violet rays to enter, which are the main cause of heat. Therefore, this roofing helps illuminate spaces without heating them up.
- Heat and light transmission through roofs and windows needs to be regulated, as light rays other than visible light, such as ultra violet and infra-red, are harmful to humans. They are responsible for harmful skin diseases and cancer.
- Buildup of infrared rays and ultraviolet rays also traps energy in the form of heat in the enclosed spaces causing them to heat up. These issues can be prevented with the use of translucent roofing.
- Moreover, translucent roofing are also available in various shades and tints that make them esthetically appealing and hence, they are also used for decorative purposes.
