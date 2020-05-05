Truck-as-a-Service Market Report Forecast by Industry Insights, Volume, Opportunities 2027

Rise in adoption of telematics systems and adoption of latest technologies in order to enhance driver and vehicle performance along with fuel economy, safe driving promotion and to avoid unwanted breakdowns adoption of latest technologies is increasing. Moreover, the trucking business has become highly competitive and truck manufacturers focusing on cutting-edge technology in order to capture the market. Truck manufacturers are emphasizing on those technologies that reduce downtime, enhance efficiency, and enhance safety parameters.

Adoption of highly technical electronic components transforming the product based business model into service based business model likely to drive the truck-as-a-service market. Rapid changes and innovation in driver monitoring, transmission, infotainment system, truck safety, comfort, and convince are likely to increase integration of technology during the forecast period. Expansion of the e-commerce industry in developing countries along with increasing industrialization and rise in number of manufacturing plants are anticipated increase the demand for trucking service technologies, which in turn is anticipated to drive the truck-as-a-service market during the forecast period.

The global truck-as-a-service market can be segmented into digital freight brokerage, telematics services, business analytics, and digitalization of retail and platooning. Telematics services for commercial vehicle is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period which is anticipated to propel the truck-as-a-service market during the forecast period. Telematics services such as live traffic updates, road side assistance, and smart routing are likely to be integrated by fleet owners in order enhance safety. Rise in demand for goods tracking, optimizing operational activities, and real-time connectivity is projected to boost the telematics services segment during the forecast period.

The digital fright brokerage segment is anticipate expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to an increase in use of smartphone technology, growing penetration of wireless connectivity and other digital platforms. Currently, consumers prefer digital channels to purchase goods from OEMs owing to the quick and ease of transaction and saving in brokerage money. Consequently, the digital fright brokerage segment is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Developments in autonomous vehicles is likely to create more opportunities in the field of autonomous services such as platooning technology. Furthermore, rising connectivity, data security, and government mandates regarding vehicle safety are projected to boost the demand for advanced technology.

In terms of region, the truck-as-a-service market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe is likely to dominate the global truck-as-a-service market during the forecast period. High rate adoption of telematics services, digital fright brokerage in commercial and light commercial vehicles is anticipated to boost the truck-as-a-service market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid industrialization in China and India owing to expansion of the warehousing industry and manufacturing plants are likely to propel the truck-as-a-service market significantly during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global truck-as-a-service market are Daimler Truck & Bus, Fleet Advantage, Fleet Complete, MAN Truck & Bus, and Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

