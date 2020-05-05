Umbilical Market Size 2017 Regional Trend & Growth Projections to 2024

Umbilical cable refers to a technology which transfers signals, consumable, or energy from one end of the cable to another. Umbilical cables consist of multiple components assembled together in a composite structure. These components include hoses, tubes, electric cables, and optic cables. In addition, various types of umbilical cables are designed according to the requirement within the application such as electrical umbilical cables with signal and power elements to connect the ends over long distance. Furthermore, some umbilical cables are used to control the operation of subsea production, processing, and injection facilities. Similarly, some umbilical cables provide electric power to control signals to and from system.

The Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) umbilical communication cables are widely used during the installation of subsea control systems, and operational systems. The umbilical cables are also used to monitor position and functions of subsea installations remotely from offshore platforms or onshore facilities. Similarly, umbilical cables are also used in diving applications to provide life support for the diver. Furthermore, there is a trend of customized product manufacturing as per the end-user requirement. For instance, Technip provides customized umbilical systems and cables for oil and gas industry. In addition, Umbilicals International, Inc. invested in dynamic cable manufacturing to develop high performance cable, hose, and umbilical systems in their Houston, the U.S. production facility.

The umbilical cables help to cope with the increasing power needs of subsea pumping, compression, and processing equipment. The ROV umbilical cables provide efficient communication without interruptions such as weather or surface traffic. In addition, umbilical cables are more effective as compared to other communication modes such as radio communication or satellite communication.

Furthermore, umbilical cables can be operated under harsh environments such as high hydraulic pressures, and turbulent waves. All these factors are expected to drive the global umbilical market over the forecast period till 2024. However, ROV cables are still in improvement phase, and high cost associated with umbilical cables is expected to restrain the large scale adoption of these cables. The umbilical cables can be used in multiple applications such as telecommunication, instrumentation, oil and energy, and other subsea applications, which are expected to provide growth opportunity to the umbilical market in near term.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

