Vacuum Pans Market – Competitive Dynamics, Trends, Forecast 2027

Vacuum Pans Market – Introduction

Vacuum pans with a vacuum pump are used for condensation and evaporation, for instance, condensation of sugar syrup by boiling it at a low temperature to increase the sugar concentration, thus resulting in the formation of sugar crystals. The process of converting the sugar syrup to the right sized sugar crystal is known as massecuite.

Vacuum Pans Market –Competitive Landscape

Honiron Manufacturing

Founded in 1852, Honiron Manufacturing is headquartered in Jeanerette, LA, the U.S. Honiron Manufacturing is specialized in providing sugar process equipment globally. The company provides manufacturing solutions to sugar, oil and gas, petrochemical, carbon black, and food processing industries. It specializes in the manufacturing of industrial process equipment and is also engaged in providing boiler & heater services, sugar equipment services, and fabrication services.

Procknor Engenharia

Incorporated in 1993, Procknor Engenharia is based in São Paulo, Brazil. The company is engaged in the development and implementation of industrial projects, and the development of processes and equipment for the sugarcane industry. The company generates electricity from biomass. Some of the equipment offered by the company includes barometric condenser, batch vacuum pan, continuous vacuum pan, evaporative condenser, falling film evaporator, Geladinho fermentation cooling system, heavy shredder, magma conditioner, massecuite heater, mechanical stirrer for vacuum pans, molasse dilution system, multisat evaporator, multitube dryer-cooler, rising film evaporator, stirrer for fermentation systems, trayless clarifier, and vertical crystalizer.

Ashoka Machine Tools Corporation

Established in 1968, Ashoka Machine Tools Corporation is headquartered in Greater Noida, India. The company was first established as a small machine shop and now manufactures core heavy duty industrial equipment. It is a leader in manufacturing equipment for cement plants, sugar plants, process equipment, heavy fabrication work, gears, pinions & shafts, and mill & kiln spares.

PRO-DO-MIX srl

Incorporated in 2000, PRO-DO-MIX srl is based in Padova, Italy. The company exhibits its potential in the development and design of vertical agitators and other high-efficiency mixing and dosing Equipment. The Company serves several industry segments such as industrial wastewater, municipal wastewater, ceramic mining concrete, chemical & plastics, oil & gas, and sugar.

Fives

Established in 1972, Fives is located in Ronchin, France. The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of machinery equipment. The company manufactures a wide range of equipment including cane preparation, cane juice extraction, beet juice extraction, purification, evaporation, crystallization, centrifugals, and sugar drying and cooling. Under crystallization, the company offers various type of equipment such as cail continuous vacuum pan, fletcher continuous vacuum pan, barometric condenser, cail & fletcher vertical crystallizer, massecuite heater, and SUMO and ROTA massecuite pumps.

Other prominent players operating in the vacuum pans market include Siddharth Tanks & Vessels Pvt. Ltd., Spray Engineering Devices Ltd., Sugar Technology International, Shrijee Group, Lee Industries, BMA Braunschweigische Maschinenbauanstalt AG, Goma, and Uttam Sucrotech International Pvt. Limited

