VXI Test Equipment Market Analysis, Opportunities and Future Prospects 2027

VXI Test Equipment Market Introduction

The VXI standard was developed by the VXI Consortium. This was formed in 1987 with the aim of defining a multi-manufacturer standard that would enable test solutions to be more compact by having instruments contained on cards. VXI and VXIbus is a prevailing test instrumentation technology based around a rack system which is based on the 19 inch rack based VME bus.

The VXI test equipment finds wide application in automated test systems controlled within a rack, and it also finds application in the testing for production, field repair and maintenance, often found in military and avionics applications. VXI test equipment uses automated test equipment based on VMEbus. VXI testing equipment helps in the process of allotting more time for development, eliminating the difficulty of checking for defects in products for the extended period.

VXI Test Equipment Market- Competitive Landscape

Kinetic Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1973, Kinetic Systems, Inc. is located in the US. The company specializes in designing and installation process, plumbing, HVAC systems, mechanical. It offers solutions for chemical blending, electrochemical deposition, slurry blend and dispenses, surface preparation, and custom products. The company also offers fabrication, engineering, and equipment design and testing services.

ASCOR, Inc.

Established in 1987, ASCOR, Inc. is located in the US. The company designs, develops, and markets connecting and switching devices for medical, industrial, scientific, and governmental automatic test applications.

Analogic Corporation

Founded in 1967, Analogic Corporation is located in the US. The company operates in three segments including ultrasound, medical imaging, security and detection. The company designs, develops and sells security systems, ultrasound systems, medical imaging systems, and other subsystems to OEMs for medical and airport security markets globally.

Agilent Technologies

Established in 1999, Agilent Technologies is located in the US. The company provides software, analytical instruments, consumables and services for entire lab workflow. The company serves clinical and routine diagnostics and analytical laboratories, it also provides lab supplies and lab management services. Some of its products include automation, equipment management and services, software maintenance, microarrays, vacuum technologies, etc.

Aeroflex Inc.

Established in 1937, Aeroflex Inc. is located in the US. The company manufactures microwave integrated circuits, test equipment, systems and components used for wireless communications. The company provides various products such as RF and microwave discretes, motion control, wireless communications test, signal generators, spectrum/signal analyzers, functional test platform, mixed signal and digital ASICs, and other products.

VXI Test Equipment Market Dynamics

Increasing Semiconductor Chip Volume Driving Demand for VXI Test Equipment

The increasing semiconductor chip volume has the potential to drive the demand for VXI test equipment. Moreover, a rise in the number of consumer electronics is also driving demand for semiconductors, this, in turn, is leading to the rise in VXI test equipment to test various devices. With the launch of smart devices, autonomous vehicles, and smart medicines the data volume is rising, to handle rapidly increasing data volume, more chips will be required in coming years, thereby, driving demand for testing devices such as VXI test equipment.

In response to the growing demand for testing in the semiconductor chip, the manufacturers in the VXI test equipment market are focusing on developing equipment that is highly efficient and reliable.

VXI Test Equipment to Find Wide Application in Defense and Aerospace Industry

Increasing government spending on defense across countries is driving the demand for more efficient systems in defense to ensure safety. This is resulting in the wide application of VXI test equipment in defense to verify and calibrate most complex electronics deployed. VXI testing equipment also helps in checking the operating software by providing high-performance analog, digital, and mixed-signal testing for the overall hardware infrastructure setup in the defense sector.

Moreover, increasing production of commercial and military aircrafts is also driving demand for testing, this is resulting in the extensive use of testing equipment including VXI test equipment. On the other hand massive export of aircrafts is also one of the major driving factors for the growth of testing equipment such as VXI test equipment.

